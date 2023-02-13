Nicola Bulley search: Police visit caravan site that was CCTV blind spot

Neil Johnston
·3 min read
Police at the Wyreside Farm Park caravan site on Monday - Warren Smith
Police investigating the disappearance of Nicola Bulley have visited a caravan site that was a CCTV blind spot on the day she went missing.

On Monday, officers spent 50 minutes speaking to residents at the Wyreside Farm Park caravan site in the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, yards from where the mother of two went missing on Jan 27.

Ms Bulley, 45, disappeared while walking her dog that morning. Her phone was found on a bench by the river, with the pet, Willow, running loose nearby and its harness on the ground.

Police have said they believe she fell into the river, but a specialist search team brought in at the insistence of her family failed to find any trace of her.

The caravan site is said to be one of several CCTV blind spots near to where Ms Bulley vanished. A friend named Tilly-Ann, previously wrote in a Facebook post backed by Ms Bulley’s family: “There’s CCTV at the back of the caravan park. The only camera that isn’t working is the one that would have seen everything.”

On Monday, friends of Ms Bulley’s two daughters tied ribbons with messages of hope around the village.

“It was arranged by a group of parents and local people from the community,” said Heather Gibbons, a friend. “We’re just thinking of ways that we can keep going, keep Nicola in people’s thoughts. So we thought yellow for the ribbons as it is a colour of hope.”

Messages of hope are left near the area where Nicola Bulley disappeared - Warren Smith
Lancashire Constabulary has also been maintaining a presence in the centre of the village amid growing questions over its handling of the investigation.

Martyn Underhill, who served as a detective chief inspector in Sussex Police and later as the crime commissioner for Dorset, said a different force should review the investigation after a series of “glaringly obvious errors”.

Mr Underhill, who worked on murder cases including those of Sarah Payne and Millie Dowler, told The Telegraph officers had “made three big mistakes”, which could see the case “unresolved for months”.

He said officers should have “completely and utterly contained” the scene, but instead evidence had not been preserved.

“That bench on that river in my view should have gone to a forensic laboratory. If Nicola had been attacked, there could be blood spatterings on it. Sadly, it’s still in situ. It is questionable, to put it bluntly.”

He said the first 24 hours were also the most important but “Lancashire police didn’t use that time well” and was requesting CCTV and doing door-to-door enquiries more than two weeks later. “These are glaringly obvious errors, which do not instill confidence,” said Mr Underhill.

He also said officers “put all their eggs in one basket very quickly” with the theory that Ms Bulley fell into the river, and he found it “equally staggering” that they said there was no third-party involvement.

“It’s very hard to row back from that. Another police force needs to be brought in urgently to review the actions of Lancashire police. The family deserves better than this,” he said.

Mr Underhill said police had not followed guidelines on bringing a second force in, which could “bring a new perspective and find new lines of enquiry that have been missed so we can find Nicola quickly”.

“There are lots of questionable decisions being made within Lancashire police, and if I was the Bulley family I would be asking for some form of external review to reassure me,” he added.

Peter Faulding, a rescue and forensic search expert, who led the team that searched the river is privately consulting the family about carrying out a land search for Ms Bulley. He has compiled a list of ditches, woodland and other sites where a body could be hidden.

