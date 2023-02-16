Nicola Bulley's disappearance not currently being investigated by police watchdog

River Wyre - Peter Byrne/PA

The police watchdog is not currently investigating the case of Nicola Bulley because officers do not believe they missed opportunities to prevent her disappearance.

As Lancashire Police faces a growing backlash over its response, The Telegraph understands the force has not referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC).

Forces have a mandatory obligation to refer themselves to the watchdog when they have had prior contact with someone before they die or suffer serious injury.

Police were called to Ms Bulley's home in Inskip on Jan 10 over a concern for welfare before she disappeared just over two weeks ago. However, the force has not been referred itself because police do not believe her disappearance was linked to mistakes by officers.

If Ms Bulley had been the victim of a crime following a call-out, the case would be investigated by the watchdog.

According to IOPC guidelines, it is mandatory for forces to refer themselves “if there is a death or serious injury of someone might have been as a result of police action or inaction”.

“A death or serious injury, which may have occurred as a result of police contact, is one of the mandatory referral criteria. A death or serious injury cannot be referred voluntarily,” the guidelines state.

The IOPC can choose to launch an investigation of its own accord, but this is usually reserved for the most serious cases where officers are suspected of misconduct.

However, forces are also allowed to refer themselves voluntarily if a case is undermining public confidence in the police.

The guidance states: “The IOPC encourages appropriate authorities to use their ability to refer complaints or recordable conduct matters that do not have to be referred, but where the gravity of the subject matter or exceptional circumstances justify referral.

“This may be, for example, because the complaint or recordable conduct matter could have a significant impact on public confidence, or the confidence of particular communities, or the appropriate authority otherwise feels there is a need for independent involvement in the investigation.”