Nicola Sturgeon accused of hiding behind ‘Scottish exceptionalism’ over pandemic mistakes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Hayes
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Sturgeon said she would &quot;face up to and learn from&quot; the pandemic - REUTERS
Nicola Sturgeon said she would "face up to and learn from" the pandemic - REUTERS

Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of hiding behind "Scottish exceptionalism" instead of admitting she made even worse mistakes than Boris Johnson in the early stages of the pandemic.

Laying out a timeline of key decisions made by the governments in Edinburgh and London, Anas Sarwar argued that the actions of SNP ministers were “often more fatal” than those in the UK.

The Scottish Labour leader said that while the First Minister “has always been better at spinning her failures than Boris Johnson”, much of the “damning testimony” from Dominic Cummings on the UK’s Covid response is as true for Holyrood as it is for Westminster.

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions on Thursday, Mr Sarwar pointed towards a range of decisions made by SNP ministers around mass gatherings, herd immunity, care homes and Covid-19 testing that were in "lockstep" or slower than the UK Government.

While both governments sent untested and Covid positive hospital patients into care homes, the UK Government announced routine testing on April 15 - a decision not made by SNP ministers until six days later on April 21.

Other key decisions made in Scotland later than England include mandatory face masks on public transport, asymptomatic community testing and testing for incoming travellers at airports.

It comes after SNP Deputy Westminster leader Kirsten Oswald on Wednesday argued there should be “no crowing from the Tories about their handling of the crisis given the clear mistakes which have been made along the way”.

But Mr Sarwar has urged Nicola Sturgeon to establish a Scotland-specific inquiry into how her government responded.

The First Minister has come under repeated pressure to begin preparations for a judge-led Covid-19 inquiry that is Scotland specific, but SNP ministers say they will wait until a decision is made by the UK Government on the remit and scope of its equivalent inquiry.

"The Scottish people deserve more than just rhetoric, they deserve answers. They deserve more than being told that the government cares, they deserve answers because we can't allow Scottish exceptionalism to stop us from learning critical lessons,” Mr Sarwar said, arguing that “we don’t need to wait for the UK Government” to do this.

"It's always easier to focus on failures elsewhere but we must learn from mistakes here at home," he added.

In response, Ms Sturgeon suggested the public could judge whether she has an "inability to face up to mistakes" but her focus was now on the vaccine rollout because Scotland could be "in the foothills of a third wave of this virus".

"I think what they're hearing from me is a candid admission that we would not - like many other governments across the world - have got everything right, and not just a willingness [but] a desire to face up to that and learn from that,” she added.

Read more: Selfish Sturgeon's slow reopening risks the UK-wide recovery

Recommended Stories

  • Police free Kremlin critic Dmitry Gudkov but keep him as suspect - lawyers

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Police in Moscow released prominent Russian opposition politician Dmitry Gudkov from custody on Thursday, but have kept him as a suspect in a criminal case that prompted his arrest two days ago, his lawyers said. The 41-year-old former member of parliament was detained on Tuesday amid a crackdown on the Kremlin's political opponents that comes ahead of parliamentary elections in September. He was suspected of failing to pay a debt on a rented property dating from 2015-17, according to state media.

  • UK firms hire permanent staff at fastest rate since 1990s: survey

    British employers took on permanent staff last month at the fastest rate since records started being kept in the late 1990s, a survey showed on Friday in another sign that the economy is rebounding swiftly from the COVID-19 pandemic. Growth in temporary staff placements also hit a six-year high, according to the Recruitment and Employment Confederation (REC) trade body and accountants KPMG. "We now have a consistent picture over the past few months to show that confidence is growing and hiring plans are in motion," Kate Shoesmith, REC deputy chief executive officer, said.

  • 15 of the best Scottish staycations to experience in 2021

    Its sweeping scenery is the ideal playground for nature-lovers, and wildlife opportunities abound on its islands, where you can take boat trips to go puffin and seal-spotting. The rugged landscapes also make for a fun country escape and you can get involved in all sorts of activities, from archery to clay pigeon shooting, while living like a lord at a country manor. With its rich medieval history, there's also a slew of majestic castles that have been updated into luxury hotels for a Scotland staycation with a difference.

  • Nicola Sturgeon facing backlash over delays to Scottish lockdown easing

    Nicola Sturgeon delayed exit from lockdown for nearly three million Scots despite three quarters of over-50s in the areas held back already being fully vaccinated and intensive care wards being almost empty of Covid patients. On Wednesday night, the First Minister faced a growing backlash over her decision to leave more than half a dozen mainly Central Belt council areas in "limbo" by cancelling a planned move into Level 1 next week, citing rising case numbers and the highly transmissible Indian

  • Ban sale of SUVs and charge drivers per mile to meet climate goals, ministers told

    Transport is the largest driver of greenhouse gas emissions in the UK

  • I explored a trendy New York City street and its gated block of million-dollar homes once called 'Mixed Ale Alley' - and it reminded me there's history around every corner

    One Insider reporter explored Grove Street in NYC's West Village, home to a gated area once named "Mixed Ale Alley" after residents' drinking habits.

  • Flagship HS2 station under threat as Sadiq Khan shelves vital upgrades

    The viability of London's flagship HS2 station is at risk after Boris Johnson refused to give Sadiq Khan a long-term bailout for the capital's transport authority. Transport for London, chaired by London mayor, risks being forced to mothball a series of public transport upgrades after TfL was only given a six-month grant to keep it afloat. Mr Khan said earlier this week the bailout was "not the deal we wanted”. One project at risk is the West London Orbital railway that connects a £1.7bn HS2 rai

  • Jairzinho Rozenstruik talks Augusto Sakai matchup at UFC Vegas 28

    Heavyweights Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Augusto Sakai headline UFC Vegas 28 on Saturday at Apex.

  • Remainers can pay to project their name across the Brussels sky for Brexit five-year anniversary

    Remainers can pay to project their name and a “message of hope” onto the Brussels night sky to mark the fifth anniversary of the Brexit vote. The Best for Britain group - set up in 2017 to tackle what it describes as the Brexit “emergency” - hopes to stump up donations with the stunt on June 23. The campaign has struggled to stay relevant after making a doomed attempt to get a second referendum. It was founded by Gina Miller, who waged two high-profile court battles against the Government in con

  • Scott Brooks says acquiring Daniel Gafford was like adding a top five pick

    Scott Brooks spoke highly of his trade deadline addition.

  • SNP orders overhaul of Scotland's education system following storm of criticism

    The SNP has ordered an overhaul of Scotland's under-fire education system after exams chiefs unveiled a qualifications appeals process that provoked a storm of criticism. The new education secretary Shirley Anne-Somerville said the roles and functions of Education Scotland and the Scottish Qualifications Agency (SQA) would be reviewed. The surprise announcement came after her predecessor, John Swinney, spent years refusing demands to reform what were widely seen as underperforming quangos. Howev

  • EURO 2020: Scotland aims to banish blight of sectarian songs

    Before Glasgow hosts two national team games at the European Championship, the city witnessed the kind of religious sectarianism that has poisoned relations between fans of Rangers and Celtic for decades. Rangers’ runaway league success under manager Steven Gerrard stopped Celtic from winning its 10th straight title — the holy grail in Scotland — and saw fans march together in big numbers for the first time in the pandemic-hit season. The celebrations on May 15 after Rangers completed an unbeaten season led to George Square — the area which now hosts a Euro 2020 fan zone — and were marred by anti-Catholic chants by fans who are typically drawn from the Protestant community.

  • German state vote offers last test before national election

    A state vote on Sunday is German politicians' last major test at the ballot box before a September election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel. After a bumpy start to the year, the longtime leader's bloc is hoping for a good showing in an eastern region where a far-right party is a strong challenger. The vote for a new legislature in Saxony-Anhalt, a state of 2.2 million people that is one of Germany's less prosperous, puts a sharp focus on one problem Merkel's Christian Democratic Union faces in the east: reining in the far-right Alternative for Germany, or AfD.

  • EU lawmakers reluctantly decamp to France for first pandemic session

    Hundreds of European lawmakers and staff travel to Strasbourg next week for the European Parliament's first session since the COVID-19 pandemic struck, though many think it is too early to return. Temperature checks, masks, a French curfew and multiple health tests await them, with a mandatory quarantine upon their return to Belgium if they are away for more than 48 hours. Rasa Jukneviciene, a Lithuanian centre-right lawmaker, said in a letter to David Sassoli, president of the assembly, that the return to Strasbourg is too hasty and put staff at risk.

  • US man gets 30 years for murdering wife on ship

    The incident occurred in 2017 while the couple were on a cruise in Alaska with their children.

  • Some Namibian tribal chiefs accept German compensation offer

    A group of traditional chiefs in Namibia said Thursday they have accepted an offer of compensation by Germany and a recognition that the colonial-era massacre of tens of thousands of their people in the early 20th century was genocide. Germany pledged last week to give 1.1 billion euros ($1.3 billion) over a 30-year period for projects to help communities of people descended from those killed between 1904 and 1908, when Germany ruled the southern African country. Germany asked the victims for forgiveness, in a statement by Foreign Minister Heiko Maas.

  • Tesla's global market share fell to its lowest level in over 2 years as electric car competition heats up

    Tesla's grip on the electric-car market is slipping as Ford and General Motors' EV plans put pressure on the electric carmaker.

  • UFO whistleblower says Pentagon report doesn’t disprove alien theory as he warns findings being watered down

    ‘It’s time to release the full report’, says former UFO investigator

  • Pence admits he and Trump will never see eye to eye on ‘dark day’ of Capitol riot

    ‘January 6 was a dark day in the history of United States Capitol’

  • Samuel Olson: Boy’s body was found wrapped in black bags and duct tape inside a plastic bin

    Theresa Balboa, charged in connection to dead six-year-old, lost custody of her two similarly-aged daughters in 2019