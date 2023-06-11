Nicola Sturgeon arrested amid SNP finances investigation

Nicola Sturgeon - Peter Summers/Reuters

Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested “as a suspect” by police investigating the SNP’s finances, the force has announced.

Police Scotland said the former first minister was in custody and being questioned by detectives in connection with the ongoing investigation into “the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party”.

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

A spokeswoman for Ms Sturgeon said: “Nicola Sturgeon has today, Sunday June 11, by arrangement with Police Scotland, attended an interview where she was to be arrested and questioned in relation to Operation Branchform.

“Nicola has consistently said she would cooperate with the investigation if asked and continues to do so.”

The 52-year-old’s arrest comes more than two months after her husband Peter Murrell, the SNP’s former chief executive, was also detained and their home searched for two days.

Nicola Sturgeon - Scott Heppell/AP

Humza Yousaf, Ms Sturgeon’s successor as First Minister and SNP leader, said on Sunday that he could not comment on the police investigation when pressed whether it was “odd” that no one had yet been charged.

But he told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg that he did not think “the question was an unreasonable one to ask”, as he disclosed he had recently spoken with his predecessor.

Mr Yousaf said he had asked Ms Sturgeon about her welfare and that she had mentioned “how difficult and traumatic those last few weeks have been”.

However, he said she was “in a good place and doing well” when he “caught up on a couple of occasions” with her in the Scottish Parliament, where she has kept a very low profile.

Mr Yousaf defended getting advice from her, saying she had been “arguably one of the best politicians and most impressive politicians Europe has seen over the last couple of decades”.

‘Grotesque spectacle’

Mr Murrell was arrested on April 5. He was later released without charge pending further investigations.

Allies of the couple have attacked the police’s conduct, particularly the decision to erect a tent outside their home, with the SNP’s former chief spin doctor calling it a “grotesque spectacle”.

Murray Foote said he was prepared to bet £5 on there being no charges after the investigation had concluded.

However, Police Scotland’s chief constable said the operation was being conducted “with integrity”.

Sir Iain Livingstone said he would “fiercely resist” any political interference with the investigation.

He said a “diligent, thorough and proportionate” criminal inquiry was continuing and timescales would be set by investigative rather than political considerations.

It has also emerged the force has consulted the National Crime Agency last year about the long-running investigation, asking it to conduct a review of its work on the case.

