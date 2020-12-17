Nicola Sturgeon to take charge of Scotland's drug death epidemic after admitting record 'indefensible'

Discarded paraphernalia used by drug users is pictured in a lane in Glasgow - AFP

Nicola Sturgeon has said she will take charge of tackling Scotland's drug death epidemic after admitting her government's record was "indefensible" and giving only muted backing to her beleaguered public health minister.

A contrite First Minister said she would attend the next meeting of her government's Drugs Death Taskforce in the new year and report back to Holyrood by the end of January.

Challenged repeatedly by opposition leaders over swingeing SNP cuts to drug rehabilitation facilities, Ms Sturgeon said many of the criticisms were "legitimate and it is for me to take that squarely on the chin.”

She apologised for the spiralling number of deaths and said she would work with Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick on the next steps, but conspicuously failed to defend his record against a chorus of demands to sack him.

Nicola Sturgeon at First Minister's Questions - Getty Images Europe

But Ruth Davidson, the Scottish Tories' Holyrood leader, accused of "shocking complacency" to wait until January to decide whether to reverse the cuts and warned dozens more Scots will die in the interim. She said Ms Sturgeon was "out of excuses and out of time to fix this national shame.”

The bruising exchanges at First Minister's Questions came after official figures published this week found Scotland's drug deaths had surged to a new record and remained by far the worst in Europe.

They showed a 6 per cent rise to 1,264 deaths last year, more than double the total a decade ago and a death rate around three-and-a-half times that of the UK as a whole.

Dundee City Council - the area covered by Mr FitzPatrick's constituency - had the worst drug death rate in Scotland. He then gave a calamitous TV interview in which he admitted he was unsure how many rehabilitation beds Scotland has.

It followed a floundering performance at Holyrood a fortnight ago when he appeared unable to answer basic questions from MSPs about the Covid vaccine roll-out.

Joe FitzPatrick, the Public Health Minister - Getty Images Europe

Ms Sturgeon's official spokesman later insisted she had confidence in his ability to get a grip of the drugs death crisis and turn around the situation.

The First Minister told the Holyrood chamber: "I say that I am sorry to every family who has suffered grief. Every person who dies an avoidable death because of drug abuse has been let down."

She added: "I am not going to stand here and try to defend the indefensible.

"These lives matter too much and we owe it not only to those who have lost their lives but to those whose lives can still be saved to make sure that people like me do not engage in the usual political defensiveness but accept criticism where it is due and valid and redouble our efforts to do the right things to resolve this."

Pressed to sack Mr FitzPatrick, she failed to praise or even mention his performance, saying: "I am focused on what we need to do and what we are determined to do. I have set out the action that I personally, as First Minister, will take in the weeks to come."

Dozens of people will die before the First Minister meets the Drug Death Task Force in January.



She is out of excuses and out of time to fix this national shame.#FMQs pic.twitter.com/eXcHERCKKn — Scottish Conservatives (@ScotTories) December 17, 2020

But Ms Davidson said: "Nicola Sturgeon’s apology won’t mean much to the broken families over the last 13 years who lost loved ones because she cut rehab funding to the bone.

“World class rehab facilities are on our doorstep to tackle the horrendous crisis we face. The cuts to rehab mean that Scottish facilities are treating people from Eindhoven and Amsterdam, while people from Possil and Dundee are dying."

She said only 13 per cent of rehab beds in Scotland are provided by the Scottish Government and waiting lists to residential rehab centres are as long as a year.

Richard Leonard, the Scottish Labour leader, said: "We have the worst record of drug deaths in western Europe. So, isn’t it about time the First Minister exercised her power, did sort it out, got a grip and fired her Minister for Public Health?”