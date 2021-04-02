Nicola Sturgeon dismisses Alex Salmond's demand to be included in Holyrood election TV debates

Nicola Sturgeon visits the Roots, Fruits and Flowers store in Glasgow's West End on the campaign trail for the forthcoming Scottish Parliamentary Election - PA

Nicola Sturgeon has dismissed Alex Salmond's demand to be included in TV leaders' debates for the Holyrood election by suggesting his new Alba Party is too small to qualify.

The First Minister said she does not get to decide who takes part in TV debates but she could not see how his party could meet the criteria set by broadcasters.

In another jibe directed at her former mentor, she said he would be disappointed by the number of SNP defections to his party, with only two MPs and no MSPs jumping ship.

Ms Sturgeon said she did not want to spend "too much time talking about a party that doesn't look, on early polling, as if it's going to get any MSPs elected".

But she also attacked Mr Salmond's claim that Alba and the SNP could together win a "super-majority" in the Holyrood chamber by manipulating the voting system, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list.

He claimed this strategy could deliver a Holyrood chamber with 70 per cent of MSPs backing separation, despite this only being supported by around half the population.

Ms Sturgeon said he cannot "bulldoze" his way to Scottish separation, with the Alba Party likely to put off undecided former No voters. She added: "If anything, (it) hinders the independence cause".

Nicola Sturgeon has renewed her attacks on Alex Salmond's Alba Party - PA

Her intervention came the day after Mr Salmond wrote to broadcasters and the regulator Ofcom claiming there was an "unanswerable" case for him to be included in future TV debates.

Alba yesterday disclosed that it had attracted 4,100 members in the first week since its launch, more than the number in the Scottish Liberal Democrats. The party said this buttressed its claim to "parity in broadcasting and debates."

Among the criteria broadcasters use to decide who should participate are a party's history of winning seats and the level of support they are attracting in opinion polls.

But the first poll to include the new party showed only three per cent of Scots intend to vote Alba, meaning it would not gain a single seat.

Ms Sturgeon has this week claimed that Mr Salmond is a conspiracy theorist over his allegations of a plot among her inner circle, including her husband, to imprison him.

Asked if she would share a platform with him in a TV debate, she said she would represent the SNP and she did not "get to decide" who else was invited.

But she added: "Looking at it objectively, in terms of the conditions I understand that have to be met, I can’t see that his party meets those conditions. But that’s a matter for the broadcasters and Ofcom."

Alex Salmond is now leading the Alba Party - Getty Images Europe

Ms Sturgeon also said she did not know what the Alba Party stood for other than Scottish separation and poured scorn on supportive comments by Nigel Farage.

She added: "If it gets the Nigel Farage seal of approval, it's not necessarily a vision that I would sign up to."

The First Minister also claimed her former mentor's decision to make a political comeback "is not making things easier" for the women who lodged complaints about him with whom she is in contact.

She stepped up her attacks ahead of the Alba Party's first candidates' conference on Saturday at which Mr Salmond will set out his argument that an independence "super-majority" is the way to break the political "log-jam" over Scotland's future.

Angus MacNeil, the Western Isles MP and an ally of Mr Salmond, said he had "no intention" of joining the Alba Party but appeared to support the theory behind the former First Minister's 'super-majority strategy'.

He said: "If all SNP votes were to transfer on the list to Alba you would have 30 odd Alba seats and 30 less London party MSPs, but of course that is using logic and sense. Using politics as I do and have to do, it's both votes SNP of course."