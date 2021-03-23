Nicola Sturgeon to face no-confidence vote at Holyrood today

Nicola Sturgeon leaves her home on the morning the Holyrood inquiry committee published its findings - Andy Buchanan/AFP

Nicola Sturgeon is to face a vote of no confidence today after a Holyrood committee found she had misled parliament over her handling of the Alex Salmond affair.

The Scottish Tories said they would press ahead with their plans for a no-confidence motion after the publication of a damning parliamentary report into how the Scottish Government had dealt with complaints against the former First Minister.

It is only the sixth no-confidence vote - and the first involving a serving First Minister - in the 22 year history of the devolved parliament.

While the SNP does not have a parliamentary majority, Ms Sturgeon is highly likely to survive after the Scottish Greens, the parliament’s other pro-independence party, said they would back the First Minister.

A 'delighted' Ms Sturgeon (below) was cleared of breaking the ministerial code on Monday by an independent report by the Irish lawyer James Hamilton.

However, a cross-party committee issued its report on Tuesday morning, in which a majority of members found Ms Sturgeon had provided them with an "inaccurate account" of a meeting with her predecessor.

The First Minister said she had not told Mr Salmond she would intervene after complaints of harassment were made against him, but the committee found she "did in fact leave Mr Salmond with the impression that she would, if necessary, intervene" in a meeting in her Glasgow home on April 2, 2018.

The report continued: "Her written evidence is therefore an inaccurate account of what happened, and she has misled the committee on this matter."

Deliberately misleading parliament is seen as a resignation matter, however, the SNP has sought to portray the committee's findings as partisan and politically motivated.

Mr Salmond won a more than £500,000 settlement from the Scottish Government after the complaints procedure was deemed to be "tainted with apparent bias".

He was later cleared of all 13 sexual assault charges at a trial following a separate criminal probe.

Murdo Fraser, a Tory MSP and committee member, confirmed that the vote would go ahead.

"As James Hamilton said yesterday, it is for the Scottish Parliament to decide whether they were in fact misled,” he said. "The committee verdict is in - Nicola Sturgeon misled Parliament and the public."

He added: "If she ploughs on regardless, as she did against the advice of lawyers in the doomed Alex Salmond judicial review case, the First Minister will leave the country scarred by the most bitter divisions.

"It seems clear that Nicola Sturgeon will refuse to abide by the principle of democratic accountability for her Government's monumental mistakes.

"The committee report indicates that even if the First Minister won't be held accountable, numerous senior Government officials should consider their position.

"It is time for someone to accept responsibility for letting women down, wasting more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money, and the abundance of false and misleading statements from senior Government figures."

Scottish Labour and the Scottish Liberal Democrats were weighing up whether to support the vote of no confidence following the publication of the committee’s report.

John Swinney, Ms Sturgeon’s deputy, who has survived two votes of no confidence at Holyrood over recent months, said the Hamilton report showed Ms Sturgeon had been cleared of any wrongdoing.

He said: "His report shows very clearly that the First Minister did not break the Ministerial Code.

"That is the fundamental conclusion of his inquiry and puts to rest months and months of smear and innuendo towards the First Minister."