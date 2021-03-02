Nicola Sturgeon facing calls to resign amid evidence she repeatedly misled Parliament

Key witnesses in the Alex Salmond scandal corroborated his version of events and provided damning evidence she repeatedly misled parliament - Getty Images Europe
Key witnesses in the Alex Salmond scandal corroborated his version of events and provided damning evidence she repeatedly misled parliament - Getty Images Europe

Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls to resign after two key witnesses in the Alex Salmond scandal corroborated his version of events and provided damning evidence she repeatedly misled Parliament.

In a potentially devastating development for the First Minister, ahead of her appearance before a Holyrood inquiry on Wednesday morning, the pair of former special advisers contradicted her claims about two meetings in 2018.

Kevin Pringle, the SNP's former communications chief, told the inquiry that the name of a complainant was shared with Geoff Aberdein, Mr Salmond's former chief of staff, during a meeting with a senior Scottish Government official.

He also said that a meeting between Mr Aberdein and Ms Sturgeon in her parliamentary office was set upon March 29, 2018 to discuss the allegations.

She has previously told Parliament she only found out about them when Mr Salmond visited her home four days later and last week denied during First Minister's Questions the identity of one of the women was shared.

Duncan Hamilton, a former SNP MP and QC, also said the name of a complainant was given to Mr Aberdein by a senior official shortly after Mr Salmond was informed of the government's investigation into misconduct claims on March 7, 2018.

In a letter to the inquiry, he said "fact that the government official had shared that information with Mr Aberdein was reported to me, and to Kevin Pringle, on a conference call."

He was present at the meeting between Mr Salmond and Ms Sturgeon at her home and confirmed she "did offer to assist". Ms Sturgeon has told parliament she refused to intervene.

However, Mr Hamilton, said: "We discussed mediation. My clear recollection is that her words were 'If it comes to it, I will intervene'."

He also contradicted Ms Sturgeon by stating that when Mr Salmond and his team arrived at Ms Sturgeon's home on April 2, 2018, "everyone in the room knew exactly why we were there." The Scottish Conservatives said they will now table a motion of no confidence in the First Minister for misleading parliament and breaching the ministerial code.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: "Credible witnesses have now backed up Alex Salmond's claims and the legal advice shows the government knew months in advance that the judicial review was doomed but they still went on to waste more than £500,000 of taxpayers' money.

"There is no longer any doubt that Nicola Sturgeon lied to the Scottish Parliament and broke the Ministerial Code on numerous counts.

"No First Minister can be allowed to mislead the Scottish people and continue in office, especially when they have tried to cover up the truth and abused the power of their office in the process.

"The weight of the evidence is overwhelming. Nicola Sturgeon must resign."

Mr Salmond won a judicial review in 2019 when Scotland’s highest civil court found that the way the Scottish Government investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him was unlawful.

The SNP administration he once led paid him £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs after the judge Lord Pentland ruled the inquiry was "procedurally unfair" and "tainted with apparent bias".

The case was abandoned on the eve of a Court of Session hearing after the government admitted it had breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” with two civil servants who had made complaints.

The committee’s inquiry into the debacle was kickstarted after when Mr Salmond was acquitted of sexual assault charges at the High Court last year.

Ms Sturgeon was said to have spent the weekend and Monday preparing for her appearance with her legal team. She has denied breaching the code.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Civil servants have not given 'false evidence' and the Scottish Government regrets the attempts to personalise this matter against individual civil servants who have acted in good faith and are bound by the requirements of the Civil Service Code and values of honesty, integrity, impartiality and objectivity.

“Civil servants take seriously their duty of accountability through Ministers to Parliament. As is normal practice, on occasion witnesses have written to the Committee to clarify or correct specific points or provide additional detail. This has included having to address incorrect statements by Committee members.

“Witnesses are being asked, under oath, to recall complex events that happened two to three years ago. The Committee have indicated they are content to receive written supplementary evidence from witnesses and on a number of occasions have specifically asked for this to be provided.

“The First Minister stands by what she has said to Parliament and by her written evidence to the committee, and looks forward to answering questions at the committee tomorrow.”

