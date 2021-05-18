Nicola Sturgeon formally elected First Minister with demand for parties to unify behind referendum

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Sturgeon has been elected First Minister - PA
Nicola Sturgeon has been elected First Minister - PA

Nicola Sturgeon has urged Holyrood's opposition parties to unite behind her call for a second independence referendum after the immediate Covid health crisis has passed as she was formally elected First Minister.

The First Minister said that the mandate she received for a separation vote from voters in this month's election, in which the SNP gained a seat but fell short of a majority, must now be "acknowledged and respected".

The Tories, Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders urged her to abandon "the arguments of the past", arguing they would only divide the country during the pandemic, and instead work across the chamber to deliver recovery.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Conservative leader, pledged to "fight them every step of the way" if the SNP started to put another separation vote ahead of focusing on the "national mission to get us all through this."

But Ms Sturgeon said that "unity is best achieved" on Scotland's constitutional future by the Unionist parties "agreeing that the only legitimate way, ultimately, to resolve difference is through democratic means."

She argued that them agreeing to her plan for a referendum by the end of 2023, when Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic, would display "mutual understanding" and "respect for the power of democracy."

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in the main chamber as members elect Scotland&#39;s First Minister at Holyrood - PA
Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross in the main chamber as members elect Scotland's First Minister at Holyrood - PA

Her speech came shortly after the Scottish Parliament formally voted for her to continue as First Minister following symbolic challenges from Mr Ross and Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader.

Her candidacy for the role was backed by the 64 SNP MSPs, with 31 Tories voting for Mr Ross and the four Lib Dems for Mr Rennie. A further 28 Labour and Green MSPs abstained.

Ms Sturgeon's nomination went forward to the Queen for approval, before she is sworn in at the Court of Session on Wednesday.

She said her "first and driving priority" would be to lead Scotland through the Covid-19 pandemic and into recovery for the economy, the health service and society.

However, she said there must be a separation referendum as part of "the debate all countries must have about how we can build the best possible post-pandemic future".

Referring to Unionist parties' opposition to another vote, Ms Sturgeon said: "Unity is not achieved by pretending that genuine differences of opinion don't exist or that one side of a debate has no right to be heard."

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivers her speech in support of her candidacy to be re-elected as Scotland&#39;s First Minister at Holyrood - PA
SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon delivers her speech in support of her candidacy to be re-elected as Scotland's First Minister at Holyrood - PA

Mr Ross said the Tory benches would back the SNP government if it "applies itself 100 per cent" to recovering from the pandemic, as voters demanded.

"But if they deviate from that task, if they put political priorities ahead of Scotland’s interests; if they waste time in this chamber on old arguments instead of constructive delivery then we will fight them every step of the way," he said.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Like a bad detective novel’: Russian spy chief denies launching SolarWinds hack

    The head of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service has denied carrying out a cyber attack on software business SolarWinds which gave hackers access to large portions of the US government as well as hundreds of businesses. Sergei Naryshkin, the director of Russia’s SVR spy agency, said he was “flattered” by US and UK accusations that his organisation directed the hack but denied responsibility for it. "These claims are like a bad detective novel," he said. The close ally of Vladimir Putin told the BBC that he could not “claim the creative achievements of others as his own”. The US and UK governments publicly accused the SVR of carrying out the incident via a hacking group known as Cozy Bear, which has previously been linked to the Russian government. They alleged that the group hacked SolarWinds in 2019 and then used the company’s IT monitoring software to gain access to US government departments including the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Department of Justice. The attack was discovered in December and experts said there was evidence that the hackers had been using the breach to intercept emails and files for up to nine months. Businesses including cyber security company FireEye and Microsoft were also targeted as part of the hacking campaign. Almost 18,000 SolarWinds customers installed the compromised software, the company has said. Mr Naryshkin suggested that the hack may have been the work of Western intelligence services. He quoted from documents leaked by Edward Snowden, a former contractor for the US National Security Agency, which explained that Western spy agencies have attempted to carry out their own cyber espionage campaigns. “I don’t want to assert that this cyber-attack was carried out by a US agency, but the tactics are similar,” he said. Ciaran Martin, the former head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, told Radio 4's Today that Mr Naryshkin’s suggestion was “unconvincing.” “There is compelling evidence pointing to Russia,” he said. “The targets they carefully selected and exploited … were mostly high value, high prestige, strategically important American targets.” “So if it was America doing it to itself, why? And why were there so many willing participants in such a pointless act of deception? It doesn't make any sense,” he added. Mr Naryshkin also refused to deny a suggestion made earlier this year by former MI6 head Sir John Sawers that only around 10pc of Russian spy operations in Europe have been uncovered. “Any state which is truly strong and sovereign must have a strong intelligence service,” Mr Naryshkin said. He also told the BBC that he had “started corresponding” with his counterparts at MI6. The two organisations had sent “respectful and polite” messages to each other, he said.

  • Amid threats to members, House to vote on new security

    Colorado Rep. Jason Crow, a former Army Ranger who served three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, says it took time for him to stop constantly scanning his environment for threats when he returned from war 15 years ago. Crow was trapped with several other members of Congress in the upper gallery of the U.S. House that day while a mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters tried to beat down the doors to the chamber and stop the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory. Crow says he never would have thought “in a million years” he’d be in that situation in the Capitol, but some of his old training has since kicked in, like looking in his rear-view mirror and assessing if people around him might be carrying a gun.

  • Peru presidential candidate outlines new taxes, royalties for miners

    Peru's socialist presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said on Sunday night he would raise taxes and royalties on Peru's key mining sector and renegotiate the tax contracts of large companies if elected to high office next month. Castillo, a teacher and trade union leader who was politically unknown before this year's election, said in a document outlining plans for his first 100 days in office that he would strengthen the role of the state with a "mixed economy" approach and actively regulate monopolies and oligopolies. Castillo warned two weeks ago that if elected he would review contracts with foreign miners, whom he accused of "plundering" the country, to ensure 70% of their profits remained in Peru.

  • U.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

  • 'I am a real contender,' says Syria presidential candidate

    One of two candidates running against longtime Syrian ruler Bashar Assad is casting himself as the first opposition representative to vie for the country’s top post. Mohamoud Marei said Tuesday that as a critic of the government who remained in Syria, he may have the keys to solving the ruinous 10-year conflict. Assad has held power since 2000, when he took over after the death of his father who ran the country for 30 years.

  • Three-Decade Bond Veteran Warns Against Big Bets on Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Isobel Lee has experienced some of the toughest fixed-income markets, from the end of the Cold War to the global financial crisis, and she has two words of advice for those trying to navigate a messy global exit from the pandemic: “Be humble.”“We’re mindful that this is an unprecedented situation -- none of us have ever seen it,” said the London-based head of global government portfolios at Insight Investment, a $1 trillion asset manager. “So we need to be humble and appreciate that your judgment may be wrong.”A year after the pandemic drove the world economy into the deepest downturn in generations, bond investors are trying to understand how expanded monetary stimulus and $20 trillion of global debt will reverberate through the financial system. Some, including HSBC Holdings Plc bond bull Steven Major, have conceded to eating ‘humble pie’ after misjudging the market.The key issue is inflation and whether price rises will be sustained as economies re-open.Federal Reserve officials have insisted that rising inflation rates are likely to be temporary, even after U.S. consumer prices climbed in April by the most since 2009. Fed officials project rates could be on hold through 2023 at least. Traders aren’t convinced, with markets pricing in some tightening in late 2022, and a quarter-point hike expected by March 2023. “Post-financial crisis I certainly made the mistake of thinking that you could manage to ‘out-bear’ the forwards, so to speak, ahead of the Fed’s hiking cycle,” said Lee, referring to a judgment that bond yields would rise more aggressively than markets had implied.“It’s actually very difficult, and I think the same thing is potentially true this time,” said Lee who helps oversee $7 billion at Insight.Inflation WoesBenchmark U.S. yields plunged to a record-low 0.31% last March at the start of the pandemic, and rebounded to as high as 1.77% this year as traders bet that quickening inflation would stick.Lee, who worked in bond sales in the 1990s at UBS Group AG, said yields on 10-year U.S. Treasuries are more likely to fall below 1% than to normalize above 3% for “any lasting time.” That’s because the deflationary pressures that have plagued markets for decades -- increasing automation, aging demographics and falling global productivity -- haven’t gone away.“It’ll take years to be able to normalize beyond the sort of 2-3% range” that we’re hoping to enter now, said Lee, who holds a doctorate in Mathematics from Oxford University. “Pretty much every country has got a debt burden that corporates or households would struggle to service if yields rose by really quite modest amounts.”Her strategy? “Sit out taking an active position” when necessary, rather than risk losses. She’s exited most of her overweight positions in inflation-linked bonds.2023 HikeYields on five-year Treasury inflation-indexed securities, for example, plunged to a record minus 2.005% this month as demand for protection surged. Some of these securities are “really fully valued at this point,” she said.Lee is also underweight gilts on prospects the U.K. economy is likely to expand following an aggressive roll-out in vaccinations.‘Markets Are Wrong’: $2 Trillion of Pension Funds Skip Bond RoutIn the U.S., Lee is keeping close tabs on the Fed’s language and economic data to determine her next moves. Weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data for April supports her view that sticky inflation may be a pipe-dream, while the Fed could push back a discussion of tapering plans to late 2021.“Short of rapidly accelerating inflation, it’s difficult to see the circumstances whereby you get rate increases starting before the first half of 2023,” she said. “The era of low real yields and low returns actually may reassert itself sooner rather than later.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Taliban blames the Afghan government for ongoing bloodshed

    The insurgent group, which seems more interested in fighting than talking peace, also tells CBS News it has no problem with women exercising "basic rights.

  • The 'work disincentive' theory that will soon strip unemployment from millions comes from a racially suspect Reagan-era book

    In 1984's "Losing Ground," Charles Murray gauged workforce dropout among the poor by looking at Black men aged 16-24. His ideas still have influence.

  • There Is a Bridgerton Prequel In the Works

    It will focus on the early years of Queen Charlotte.

  • EU vows to boost efforts to end Israeli-Palestinian fighting

    The European Union will redouble its efforts to end the surge in violence between the Israeli military and Palestinian militants, and seek progress during a special meeting of its foreign ministers on Tuesday. The EU also called the weekend destruction of a building housing The Associated Press and other major international media “extremely worrying” and said safe working conditions for journalists were essential. The EU has never had the impact that Washington can wield in the region and no immediate breakthrough was expected from Tuesday’s meeting.

  • Pennsylvania primary election: Votes still being tallied in Philadelphia DA race

    Voters in Philadelphia cast ballots Tuesday in the Democratic Primary for Philadelphia District Attorney.

  • Andrew Giuliani running for New York governor

    Andrew Giuliani, the son of former New York City mayor and Trump ally Rudy Giuliani, has announced plans to run in the Republican primary for governor of New York. CBSN's Elaine Quijano has more.

  • Girl And Dog Jump For 'Pure Joy' On Trampoline

    Toddler Alex, 3, and her Rottweiler Kona bounced into the internet's heart.

  • Venezuela battle inner demons ahead of Copa America

    Last November, players of Venezuelan first division football team Trujillanos took to the pitch with a banner demanding their long unpaid salaries and then stood still for a minute in protest once the game kicked off. Since then, the head coach has left to manage the U-20 national team and their three best players moved to clubs in Brazil, Colombia and Canada for next to nothing. "The past year has been very difficult and hard for everyone, but I have never lost hope," Trujillanos midfielder Jair Andara told Reuters on the bus back from a 2-0 loss away to Deportivo Tachira.

  • HK leader says freezing media tycoon Lai's assets will hopefully reinforce financial hub status

    Hong Kong's leader said that freezing the assets of democracy activist Jimmy Lai, including his majority stake in media publisher Next Digital, would hopefully reinforce the Asian financial hub's status by ensuring national security. Carrie Lam, speaking at a weekly press briefing on Tuesday, said that the move against Lai illustrated how seriously the government discharged its duty to safeguard national security. "The problem ...does not only threaten Hong Kong people's security, but also that of 1.4 billion Chinese people."

  • Steve Bruce delighted Newcastle fans are returning despite criticism

    The 60-year-old found himself a target for social media trolls as the Magpies struggled.

  • Indonesians protest at US Embassy over Israeli airstrikes

    Pro-Palestinian protesters marched to the heavily guarded U.S. Embassy in Indonesia’s capital on Tuesday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes in the Gaza Strip. Waving Indonesian and Palestinian flags and signs that read “Free Palestine,” several hundred demonstrators gathered along a major street in Jakarta that runs outside the embassy. Indonesia, the world's most populous Muslim majority nation, does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel and there is not an Israeli Embassy in the country.

  • Judges send Ohio's case against Census back to lower court

    An appellate court on Tuesday sent a lawsuit challenging the U.S. Census Bureau's delay in releasing data used for redrawing congressional and legislative districts back to a trial court and ordered a judge to come up with a remedy between the statistical agency and the state of Ohio. A week after hearing oral arguments, a panel of three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in Cincinnati said Ohio had standing to sue the Census Bureau over its decision to delay the release of redistricting data from March 31 to mid-August.

  • Texas inmate faces execution for killing his great aunt

    A Texas inmate convicted of fatally beating his 83-year-old great aunt nearly 22 years ago was scheduled to die by lethal injection Wednesday, even after family members asked that his life be spared. Prosecutors said Quintin Jones killed Berthena Bryant in September 1999 after she refused to lend him money, beating her with a bat in her Forth Worth home then taking $30 from her purse to buy drugs. Jones is Long’s grandnephew.

  • Corgi puppy given to Queen while Prince Philip was in hospital dies

    One of the Queen's two new puppies, given to her while the Duke of Edinburgh was in hospital, has reportedly died. Fergus, a young corgi puppy, was one of the pair given to the Queen after Prince Philip fell ill in February. She was apparently left "devastated" after the puppy died over the weekend, a month after the death of her husband aged 99. A source told The Sun: "The Queen is absolutely devastated. The puppies were brought in to cheer her up during a very difficult period. Everyone concerned is upset as this comes so soon after she lost her husband." The Queen saw Fergus and a corgi called Muick as a "distraction" while she was grieving, a royal expert had said. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty Magazine, said: "The thinking was enough was enough, and that she was getting too old for new dogs and who would look after them when she was gone.