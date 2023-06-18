Nicola Sturgeon: 'I have done nothing wrong'

Nicola Sturgeon speaking outside her home on June 18 - Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that she has “done nothing wrong” after returning home for the first time since her arrest last Sunday in connection with a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former first minister was questioned by detectives for more than seven hours a week ago as part of a police investigation into the SNP’s finances. She temporarily moved out of her Glasgow home after being released without charge.

On Sunday, Ms Sturgeon told journalists gathered at the home she shares with husband Peter Murrell, in Uddingston, Lanarkshire: “For now, I intend to go home and catch up with family. I know I am a public figure - I accept what comes with that. But I’m also a human being that is entitled to a bit of privacy.”

Asked if she had considered stepping back from the SNP, Ms Sturgeon added: “I have done nothing wrong and that is the only thing I am going to assert today.” She indicated her intention to be back in parliament this week.

She said last week: “To find myself in the situation I did when I am certain I have committed no offence is both a shock and deeply distressing. Obviously, given the nature of this process, I cannot go into detail.

“However, I do wish to say this, and to do so in the strongest possible terms. Innocence is not just a presumption I am entitled to in law. I know beyond doubt that I am in fact innocent of any wrongdoing.”

Ms Sturgeon announced on February 15 that she would be standing down as both SNP leader and first minister once a successor was elected, with Humza Yousaf winning the contest to replace her.

She said at the time that she knew “in my head and in my heart” that it was the right time to go, and has since denied the timing was influenced by the ongoing police investigation. She was Scotland’s longest-serving first minister and the only woman to have held the position.

On April 5, officers searched Ms Sturgeon’s home and the SNP’s headquarters in Edinburgh.

Her husband, ex-SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, was arrested before later being released without charge pending further investigation.

A luxury motorhome which costs about £110,000 was also seized by police from outside the home of Mr Murrell’s mother in Dunfermline.

Almost two weeks later, SNP treasurer Colin Beattie was also arrested and released without charge while further inquiries were carried out. Mr Beattie resigned as party treasurer shortly afterwards.

Ms Sturgeon, Mr Murrell and Mr Beattie were the three signatories on the SNP’s accounts and the arrest of the former first minister had been widely expected - although there was no indication of when it was going to happen.

