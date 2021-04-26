Nicola Sturgeon insists the SNP 'doesn't have a sleaze problem'
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the SNP does not enter next week's Holyrood election with a sleaze problem, despite a litany of sex scandals and controversies that have dogged the party in recent years.
The First Minister admitted that "issues" have occurred with the behaviour of individuals, including Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy.
But she insisted these were always dealt with "appropriately" by the party and she was not being hypocritical by attacking the Tories over sleaze during the election campaign.
Ms Sturgeon said that the controversies engulfing Boris Johnson's Government were of a "different order" to the allegations of sexual misconduct people in the SNP have faced.
The First Minister said there should be a "real, proper investigation" of the allegations being levelled against the Prime Minister, with a similar level of scrutiny to that she faced over her role in the Alex Salmond affair.
Her intervention came as the SNP made allegations of Tory sleaze and corruption a key message in its Holyrood election campaign, with senior Scottish Conservatives fearing that the furore is helping Ms Sturgeon's quest to win a majority on May 6.
However, Scottish politics has been dominated in recent months by the inquiry into the SNP government's unlawful investigation of allegations against Mr Salmond, the party's most successful leader and Ms Sturgeon's former mentor.
While Mr Salmond was acquitted of all 13 sex assault charges at a trial last year, he did admit some inappropriate conduct with female staffers, which his lawyer successfully argued was not criminal.
Ms Sturgeon was narrowly cleared of breaching the ministerial code of conduct by failing to tell her officials about a key meeting with Mr Salmond about her government's investigation.
In addition, James Hamilton QC described as "credible" an allegation that one of Ms Sturgeon's officials passed the name of one of the women who had lodged a complaint against Mr Salmond to his former chief of staff, who gave it to the former First Minister.
Mr Mackay, who was tipped to succeed Ms Sturgeon, resigned in March last year after exchanging 270 messages with a 16-year-old schoolboy, telling him he was "cute" and inviting him for dinner.
Mark McDonald resigned as the Scottish Children's Minister in Nov 2017 over claims he pestered two women and Patrick Grady, the party's chief whip at Westminster, quit last month, over allegations he sexually harassed a teenage party worker in 2017.
The same male worker has also accused Patricia Gibson, the North Ayrshire and Arran MP, of sexual harassment. He has alleged his complaints were ignored until they became public last month, with Mr Grady only then stepping down.
Ms Gibson has said the allegations were “malicious” and “without any foundation”. An SNP investigation into the claims against her and Mr Grady is ongoing.
Asked if the SNP has a sleaze problem, Ms Sturgeon said: "Bluntly no, we don't have a problem, as you characterised it there.
"When there are issues that arise about the behaviour of individuals, then we deal with those appropriately.
"But I think what we're seeing surrounding the Tories right now is of a different order in terms of the substance and the scale of it."
She highlighted the controversies over David Cameron lobbying, Covid-19 contracts being handed to Tory donors, the text messages between the Prime Minister and Sir James Dyson, and the Downing Street flat refurbishment.
"I mean it is genuinely a real stench of sleaze and it's in the public interest that these things are properly addressed and properly answered," she said.
Ms Sturgeon also blamed Covid-19 for her failure to conduct any assessment of the economic impact of independence, which she admitted on Sunday during an interview with Andew Marr, saying she had instead been focused on "steering the country through a pandemic".