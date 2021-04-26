Nicola Sturgeon insists the SNP 'doesn't have a sleaze problem'

Simon Johnson
·3 min read
Nicola Sturgeon uses binoculars to monitor developments as she visits the Scottish Seabird Centre in North Berwick during campaigning on Monday
Nicola Sturgeon has insisted that the SNP does not enter next week's Holyrood election with a sleaze problem, despite a litany of sex scandals and controversies that have dogged the party in recent years.

The First Minister admitted that "issues" have occurred with the behaviour of individuals, including Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy.

But she insisted these were always dealt with "appropriately" by the party and she was not being hypocritical by attacking the Tories over sleaze during the election campaign.

Ms Sturgeon said that the controversies engulfing Boris Johnson's Government were of a "different order" to the allegations of sexual misconduct people in the SNP have faced.

The First Minister said there should be a "real, proper investigation" of the allegations being levelled against the Prime Minister, with a similar level of scrutiny to that she faced over her role in the Alex Salmond affair.

Her intervention came as the SNP made allegations of Tory sleaze and corruption a key message in its Holyrood election campaign, with senior Scottish Conservatives fearing that the furore is helping Ms Sturgeon's quest to win a majority on May 6.

However, Scottish politics has been dominated in recent months by the inquiry into the SNP government's unlawful investigation of allegations against Mr Salmond, the party's most successful leader and Ms Sturgeon's former mentor.

While Mr Salmond was acquitted of all 13 sex assault charges at a trial last year, he did admit some inappropriate conduct with female staffers, which his lawyer successfully argued was not criminal.

Ms Sturgeon was narrowly cleared of breaching the ministerial code of conduct by failing to tell her officials about a key meeting with Mr Salmond about her government's investigation.

In addition, James Hamilton QC described as "credible" an allegation that one of Ms Sturgeon's officials passed the name of one of the women who had lodged a complaint against Mr Salmond to his former chief of staff, who gave it to the former First Minister.

Mr Mackay, who was tipped to succeed Ms Sturgeon, resigned in March last year after exchanging 270 messages with a 16-year-old schoolboy, telling him he was "cute" and inviting him for dinner.

Mark McDonald resigned as the Scottish Children's Minister in Nov 2017 over claims he pestered two women and Patrick Grady, the party's chief whip at Westminster, quit last month, over allegations he sexually harassed a teenage party worker in 2017.

The same male worker has also accused Patricia Gibson, the North Ayrshire and Arran MP, of sexual harassment. He has alleged his complaints were ignored until they became public last month, with Mr Grady only then stepping down.

Ms Gibson has said the allegations were “malicious” and “without any foundation”. An SNP investigation into the claims against her and Mr Grady is ongoing.

Asked if the SNP has a sleaze problem, Ms Sturgeon said: "Bluntly no, we don't have a problem, as you characterised it there.

"When there are issues that arise about the behaviour of individuals, then we deal with those appropriately.

"But I think what we're seeing surrounding the Tories right now is of a different order in terms of the substance and the scale of it."

She highlighted the controversies over David Cameron lobbying, Covid-19 contracts being handed to Tory donors, the text messages between the Prime Minister and Sir James Dyson, and the Downing Street flat refurbishment.

"I mean it is genuinely a real stench of sleaze and it's in the public interest that these things are properly addressed and properly answered," she said.

Ms Sturgeon also blamed Covid-19 for her failure to conduct any assessment of the economic impact of independence, which she admitted on Sunday during an interview with Andew Marr, saying she had instead been focused on "steering the country through a pandemic".

    YouTubeCNN senior political commentator Rick Santorum claimed that Christian settlers from Europe had to build America “from nothing,” adding that “there was nothing here” and “there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture.”Speaking at the right-wing student organization Young America’s Foundation’s Standing Up For Faith & Freedom conference last week, Santorum—a former Pennsylvania senator and GOP presidential candidate—insisted that America was built on a blank-slate continent.In doing so, he focused his attention solely on white European Christians who settled in the “New World” in the 17th century while ignoring the fact that there was an indigenous population that had been in America for centuries beforehand.CNN did not respond to a request for comment on this story. An outside spokesperson for Santorum, however, released the following statement from the ex-senator: “I had no intention of minimizing or in any way devaluing Native American culture.”CNN's Rick Santorum: "We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture" pic.twitter.com/EMxOEYDbg7— Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) April 26, 2021 “And so they came here, mostly from Europe, and they set up a country that was based on Judeo-Christian principles—when I say Judeo-Christian, the Mosaic laws, 10 Commandments, and the teachings of Jesus Christ, the morals and teachings of Jesus Christ,” Santorum declared. “That’s what our founding documents are based upon. It’s in our DNA.”Claiming other countries’ cultures have “changed over time” and “evolved,” but “not us,” the ex-senator asserted that “we came here and created a blank slate.”“We birthed a nation from nothing. I mean, there was nothing here,” Santorum added, before finally acknowledging the existence of Native American civilization.“I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture,” he exclaimed. “It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so.”Santorum’s remarks sparked backlash and condemnation online after a video clip went viral Monday on social media, with critics largely blasting the conservative pundit for whitewashing the genocide of Native Americans and dismissing their impact upon American culture.“Rick Santorum straight up handwaves the genocide of indigenous people,” HuffPost senior front page editor Phillip Lewis tweeted on Monday. “Native & Indigenous nations lived, governed, and thrived here before their land was stolen and they were murdered in a mass genocide, you ignorant white supremacist,” wrote Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI), blasting the former lawmaker on Twitter.Other critics noted how Native Americans are largely responsible for first cultivating many of the staple crops—especially corn—upon which American agribusinesses now rely. And others pointed out how scholars have previously noted how Adolf Hitler drew inspiration from this same exact “untouched wilderness” myth.In a statement first given to HuffPost, National Congress of American Indians President Fawn Sharp called on CNN to fire Santorum, adding that he is an “unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces" the network.Crystal Echo Hawk, the executive director of Native American awareness group IllumiNative, said the network should can the former senator as well and do more to “include Indigenous and diverse voices in its programming.”The Council on American-Islamic Relations, meanwhile, also issued a statement urging CNN to get rid of Santorum, claiming the conservative commentator “attempted to whitewash the European genocide of this continent’s indigenous population.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.