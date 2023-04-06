Nicola Sturgeon – latest: Peter Murrell released without charge as ex-SNP leader to ‘fully co-operate’

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell has been released without charge after he was quizzed in connection to an investigation into the SNP’s finances.

Mr Murrell, 58, who is the husband of the former Scottish first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was in police custody for almost 12 hours following his arrest on Wednesday.

Ms Sturgeon said in a statement that she had “no prior knowledge of Police Scotland’s action or intentions” when her husband was arrested.

However, she said she will “fully co-operate if required” with the police.

The arrest on Wednesday related to a long-running police investigation into the spending of about £600,000 earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell stepped down as the SNP’s chief executive last month following a controversy about misleading information being given to journalists over the party’s membership numbers.

It came just weeks after Ms Sturgeon herself stood down from the top job in Scotland.

Three police vans were parked outside the Glasgow home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell on Thursday morning, with two uniformed officers stationed outside.

A large blue tent remains in place in the front garden of the property, which has been screened off with blue police screens.

The house and garden remain cordoned off with police tape.

“Big questions” are to be asked of the SNP leadership, Labour said on Wednesday, after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into party finances.

The 58-year-old, who quit as the party’s chief executive last month, was taken into custody and questioned as officers and forensic experts, some carrying shovels, searched the couple’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden.

Ms Sturgeon has come under pressure to reveal whether she knew about an impending arrest before her shock resignation in February – at which time she cited the pressures of almost a decade in the job – amid reports that senior party figures were interviewed by police in the days before she stood down.

Investigation into SNP not the reason for Sturgeon’s resignation, says Yousaf

Scotland’s First Minister has said he does not believe the investigation into the SNP’s finances was the reason for his predecessor’s resignation.

Speaking to the PA news agency on Wednesday, just hours after the arrest, Humza Yousaf said: “I believe her very much when she says how exhausted she was.

“I think anybody who watched her over the course of the pandemic during those daily briefings, day after day, I think anybody could understand how exhausting that is.

“So, no, I don’t think (Peter Murrell’s arrest) is the reason why Nicola Sturgeon stood down.”

Humza Yousaf was speaking to the PA news agency in the hours after Peter Murrell’s arrest (PA Wire)

“Big questions” are to be asked of the SNP leadership, Labour said on Wednesday, after Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into party finances.

The 58-year-old, who quit as the party’s chief executive last month, was taken into custody and questioned as officers and forensic experts, some carrying shovels, searched the couple’s South Lanarkshire home and back garden.

Ms Sturgeon has come under pressure to reveal whether she knew about an impending arrest before her shock resignation in February – at which time she cited the pressures of almost a decade in the job – amid reports that senior party figures were interviewed by police in the days before she stood down.

Ex-first minister Alex Salmond says he is sad what SNP has become

Former SNP leader Alex Salmond reacted to Peter Murrell’s arrest, saying he is sad to see what is happening to the party.

Mr Salmond who leads the Alba party, was the leader of SNP from 2004 to 2014, at a time when Mr Murrell was a chief executive.

“Look, I led the SNP for a long time so I’m very sad about what’s happening to it and indeed about what it’s become, but we should remember the cause for independence and the case for it has never been stronger,” he said when in Edinburgh.

“And that’s what myself and Alba concentrate on putting forward.”

“I led the SNP for a long time, so I’m very sad about what’s happened, and indeed about what it’s become.”@AlexSalmond reacts to the news that Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell has been arrested in probe into party finances. @LBC @LBCNews pic.twitter.com/T3ZBeaIxpP — Jack Foster (@jackfostr) April 5, 2023

Former SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, has been arrested in connection with a Police Scotland investigation into party finances.

The probe into £660,000 raised specifically for Scottish independence campaigning was launched after it was alleged money had been diverted from “ring-fenced” fund – sparking the exit of several senior people from the SNP.

The Independent takes a closer look at how the story of the finance inquiry and Mr Murrell’s arrest unfolded:

Video shows police pitch tent outside Sturgeon’s home before arrest

Several police vehicles were seen parked outside the Glasgow home of Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon and a blue police tent was erected in the front garden.

The blue tarp was apparently put to screen the house from view and a police cordon was put in place around the property.

Moments later Mr Murrell was taken into custody and quizzed by police in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.

NEW: White van exits the large evidence tent outside the home of Nicola Sturgeon and Peter Murrell.



The property was raided by detectives this morning amid Murrell’s arrest. @SkyNews pic.twitter.com/HRaqimyYkA — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) April 5, 2023

For almost a decade Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon were the husband and wife team in charge of the SNP.

But now Mr Murrell is at the centre of an SNP finance investigation and has been arrested by Police Scotland in connection with the ongoing probe into the party’s financing.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is in custody and is being questioned by detectives.

Read Thomas Kingsley’s detailed report.

SNP leader says difficult day for the party following arrest

First minister and Scottish National Party leader Humza Yousaf said Peter Murrell’s arrest was a difficult day for the party.

“My reaction, as you’d imagine, much like anybody involved in the SNP, is that this is a difficulty for the party,” he told broadcasters.

“But, again, I’d just reiterate and emphasise it’s so important for me not to comment on a live police investigation and be seen to prejudice that in any way, shape or form.”

He added he will wait to see what comes at the conclusion of that police investigation.

He also denied that the arrest of Mr Murrell, who is the husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon, was linked to her resignation last month.

Nicola Sturgeon’s successor as Scotland’s First Minister said he did not believe the investigation into the SNP’s finances was the reason for her resignation:

What the arrest means for UK politics and Scottish independence

In the most recent poll ratings, the SNP is still the leading party, writes Sean O’Grady.

But leaderw will discuss its best path to a further referendum – and then winning it – at a special party conference.

Murrell released without charge

Thursday 6 April 2023 00:45 , Jane Dalton

On Wednesday evening, a Police Scotland spokesperson said Mr Murrell had been released without charge.

They said: “A 58-year-old man who was arrested as a suspect earlier today in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party, has been released without charge pending further investigation.

“The man was questioned by Police Scotland detectives after he was arrested at 7.45am. He was released from custody at 6.57pm.

“Officers also carried out searches today at a number of addresses as part of the investigation.

“A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

“The matter remains active for the purposes of the Contempt of Court Act 1981 and the public are therefore advised to exercise caution if discussing it on social media.

“As the investigation is ongoing we are unable to comment further.”

Police seen scouring Sturgeon's home

Police were seen scouring the back garden of the former first minister after her husband was arrested following an investigation into the SNP’s finances:

The husband-and-wife team in charge of the SNP

Peter Murrell’s career to date and how he and Ms Sturgeon became key figures in Scotland’s political landscape:

Labour says SNP has ‘big questions’ to answer

Wednesday 5 April 2023 21:45 , Jane Dalton

Peter Murrell arrested in SNP probe

Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell was arrested early on Wednesday in a police investigation into the SNP’s finances.

The former chief executive of the party was taken into custody and was questioned by detectives as police searched their house in Glasgow on Wednesday morning.

He was later released without charge:

Sturgeon ‘will fully co-operate'

Nicola Sturgeon will “fully co-operate if required” with police after her husband was arrested and then released without charge as part of an investigation into the SNP‘s finances, her spokesperson said.