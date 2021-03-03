Nicola Sturgeon makes long-awaited Holyrood inquiry appearance amid calls for her to resign - live updates

Nicola Sturgeon is making her long-awaited appearance before the Holyrood inquiry into her government's unlawful investigation of Alex Salmond, amid calls for her to resign.

The First Minister has insisted there is not "a shred of evidence" to support her former mentor's claim there was a "malicious and concerted" attempt to see him removed from public life and she has consistently denied breaching the ministerial code.

Ms Sturgeon is facing calls from the Scottish Conservatives to step down after two witnesses backed up Alex Salmond's claim that she misled parliament about a meeting with her predecessor.

Written evidence from both Duncan Hamilton - a former SNP MSP and lawyer for Mr Salmond - and the SNP's former communications director Kevin Pringle, contradict Ms Sturgeon's statements to parliament and her submission to a Holyrood inquiry.

The Scottish Government launched an investigation into the former first minister after a number of women came forward with allegations of sexual harassment. But a successful judicial review by Mr Salmond resulted in the investigation being ruled unlawful and "tainted by apparent bias", with a £512,250 payout for legal fees.

Mr Salmond was later acquitted of 13 charges following a criminal trial at Edinburgh's High Court.

Holyrood inquiry starts

Convener Linda Fabiani is reading out Covid and legal guidelines.

The legal advice: Lawyers told ministers conceding petition was 'least worst option'

Redacted legal advice published by the Scottish Government on Tuesday evening showed that lawyers advised them in September 2018 that there "is a real risk that the court may be persuaded by the petitioner's case in respect of the ground of challenge based on 'procedural unfairness'."

On December 6 2018 legal advisers told ministers that in their view the "least worst option" would be to concede the petition.

They wrote: "We understand how unpalatable that advice will be, and we do not tender it lightly.

"But we cannot let the respondents sail forth into January's hearing without the now very real risks of doing so being crystal clear to all concerned.

2021: The 10 dates that led to today

January 13: Mr Salmond rejects an invitation to appear before the committee in person on February 19, citing public health grounds. January 20: Mr Salmond alleges the Scottish Government's "reprehensible" failure to release "crucial" documents had put him at a disadvantage in both his criminal trial and legal challenge against the Government's investigation. In written evidence to the committee, he says his legal team will ask the Lord Advocate whether the Government was in contempt of court over the "withholding of relevant evidence". January 26: Mr Salmond refuses another offer to appear before the committee the following week. January 27: The committee offers a final date - February 8 - for Mr Salmond to appear to give evidence. January 29: The Crown Office confirms it has handed over evidence to the Holyrood inquiry. It allows the unprecedented step of MSPs issuing a notice to the Crown Office under part of the Scotland Act, demanding the release of documents detailing text or WhatsApp communications between SNP chief operating officer Susan Ruddick and Scottish Government ministers, civil servants or special advisers. It also asks for any documents linked to the leaking of complaints to the Daily Record newspaper in August 2018. February 3: Mr Salmond brands the behaviour of the current Scottish Government a "disgrace", in a written submission to the inquiry. He accuses Ms Evans of having a "bias" against him. He also claims the "overwhelming likelihood" is that someone in the Government leaked details of the case against him to the press. February 8: Mr Salmond declines to appear before the harassment committee over concerns about the committee not publishing his evidence. His submission, published elsewhere online, accused Ms Sturgeon of breaching the ministerial code with "false and manifestly untrue" statements to parliament, which she denies. Mr Salmond's lawyers say he "cannot take his oath to tell the whole truth and nothing but the truth" until a number of concerns were addressed, including the publication of the evidence by the committee and concerns about him being "in legal jeopardy". February 25: Alex Salmond agrees to appear before the Holyrood inquiry after his evidence is published in a redacted form following a long drawn-out saga. February 26: Mr Salmond gives evidence to the Holyrood committee. He says Scotland's "leadership has failed" and calls for the Lord Advocate and the head of Scotland's civil service, Leslie Evans, to resign over the handling of the complaints against him. He says he has "no doubt" Ms Sturgeon broke rules governing the behaviour of ministers, but stops short of saying she should resign. March 2: The Scottish Conservatives call on Ms Sturgeon to resign after the Scottish Government published legal advice related to the botched investigation. Deputy First Minister John Swinney agreed to hand over the legal advice under threat of a no-confidence vote, and acknowledged "reservations were raised" by government lawyers about the way allegations about Mr Salmond were investigated. The Scottish Conservatives say they will submit a no-confidence motion in the First Minister.

2020: The seven big moments

February 26: The Scottish Parliament Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaint meets for the first time. March 9: Mr Salmond's criminal trial starts at the High Court in Edinburgh. March 23: Mr Salmond is acquitted on all charges. The jury returns not guilty verdicts on 12 charges, including attempted rape, and a further not proven verdict is returned on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape. August 18: The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints hears evidence from its first witness, the Permanent Secretary. September 29: Committee convener Linda Fabiani warns their investigation is being "completely frustrated" by a lack of evidence from key witnesses, and accuses the Scottish Government of "obstruction". November 4: The Scottish Parliament passes a motion demanding the Government reveals the legal advice it received during the judicial review. December 18: The inquiry into the Salmond affair reaches an agreement with the Scottish Government over access to previously undisclosed material.

2019: The six key moments

January 8: A week before the full judicial review is due to start, the Scottish Government concedes defeat at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. The Government's lawyers accept that investigating officer Ms Mackinnon has had previous contact with the complainers. The court concludes the investigation was "unlawful" and "tainted by apparent bias". Ms Evans releases a statement apologising to "all involved" and Mr Salmond calls for her to consider her position. January 13: Ms Sturgeon refers herself to independent advisers to rule on whether she breached the ministerial code in her meetings with Mr Salmond. January 15: MSPs agree to hold a Holyrood inquiry into the Government's handling of the complaints against Mr Salmond. January 23: Police Scotland arrest Mr Salmond. January 24: Mr Salmond appears at Edinburgh Sheriff Court and is charged with several sexual offences, including attempted rape, which he denies. August 2: The Scottish Government pays £511,250 to Mr Salmond in connection with the judicial review.

2018: The 13 important moments

January: Two female staff members make formal complaints to the Scottish Government about Mr Salmond's conduct in December 2013 when he was first minister. An internal investigation is established and investigating officer Judith Mackinnon is appointed. March 7: The Permanent Secretary tells Mr Salmond about the investigation. March 29: Mr Salmond's former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein, meets Ms Sturgeon at Holyrood and discusses the allegations. In her written evidence to the committee in 2020, Ms Sturgeon says she forgot about this meeting until "late January/early February" 2019. April 2: Mr Salmond meets Ms Sturgeon at her home in Glasgow and tells her that he is under investigation. In Mr Salmond's later written evidence, he states the First Minister "suggested that she would intervene in favour of a mediation process at an appropriate stage" but subsequently decided against intervening. Ms Sturgeon has argued she thought this was a party meeting, rather than a Government one. April 23: Mr Salmond calls Ms Sturgeon twice, asking her to encourage the Permanent Secretary to accept his mediation request. June 7: Ms Sturgeon meets Mr Salmond in Aberdeen, ahead of the SNP conference. July 14: Ms Sturgeon and Mr Salmond meet at the First Minister's Glasgow home. August 21: The Crown Office passes complaints about Mr Salmond to police. August 22: Mr Salmond is told the Government inquiry is complete. August 23: The Scottish Government tells Mr Salmond's lawyers it intends to release a public statement about the investigation, but agrees not to until an interim interdict application seeking to block publication has been heard. The Daily Record newspaper breaks news of the allegations against Mr Salmond via a tweet. He denies misconduct and calls some of the allegations "patently ridiculous". August 28: Mr Salmond lodges a petition for a judicial review at the Court of Session in Edinburgh. August 29: Mr Salmond resigns from the SNP, but says he will apply to rejoin once he has cleared his name. He launches a crowdfunding appeal for the review, which quickly reaches more than £100,000. September 14: Police confirm they have launched an investigation into the complaints against Mr Salmond, separate from the Government's investigation and the judicial review process.

2017: The three key moments

October 31: First Minister Nicola Sturgeon orders a review of the Scottish Government's "policies and processes for addressing inappropriate conduct" in the wake of the MeToo movement. The review is led by the Government's most senior civil servant, Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans. November 4: Ms Sturgeon is informed about an inquiry by Sky News relating to Mr Salmond's alleged behaviour towards female staff at Edinburgh Airport. December 20: Ms Sturgeon approves the "Handling of Harassment Complaints Involving Current or Former Ministers" procedure.

They key dates

Nicola Sturgeon is due to give evidence to the Holyrood committee examining the Scottish Government's unlawful investigation of sexual harassment allegations made against Alex Salmond.

The inquiry was established after Scotland's former first minister successfully challenged the Government's apparently biased investigation, resulting in a £512,250 payout for legal costs.

Now, we'll bring you the key dates as the saga unfolded.

Did the Scottish Government publish legal advice it received over the Salmond case?

Deputy First Minister John Swinney agreed to hand over legal advice under threat of a no-confidence vote from opposition parties, and the advice was published on Tuesday evening.

Documents showed that lawyers warned the Scottish Government in September 2018 that there "is a real risk that the court may be persuaded by the petitioner's case in respect of the ground of challenge based on 'procedural unfairness"'.

On December 6 2018 legal advisers told ministers that in their view the "least worst option" would be to concede the petition.

Following publication of the legal advice, the Scottish Conservatives called on Ms Sturgeon to resign and said they would submit a vote of no confidence in her.

A spokesman for the First Minister said on Tuesday evening that to call a vote of no confidence in the middle of a pandemic, before hearing a single word of the First Minister's evidence, is "utterly irresponsible".

Is the committee inquiry the only investigation into the matter?

No. Ms Sturgeon is currently under investigation by James Hamilton QC, to establish if she breached the ministerial code.

Ms Sturgeon referred herself after being accused of misleading Parliament over when she knew of the complaints against Mr Salmond.

She previously said she had been told about the allegations by Mr Salmond himself during a meeting in her home on April 2, 2018.

However, it was later found that Mr Salmond's former chief of staff, Geoff Aberdein, had met the First Minister in her Holyrood office four days prior to that, where she was told of the complaints.

What were the issues with Mr Salmond's evidence?

Mr Salmond and the committee have been wrangling in recent weeks over evidence published by the inquiry.

Earlier this month the former first minister said he would not appear, after the committee decided not to publish his submission to a separate investigation into whether Nicola Sturgeon breached the ministerial code, over fears it may identify some of the complainers in Mr Salmond's criminal trial last year.

However, an alteration made to a court order by Judge Lady Dorrian meant the evidence could potentially be made public.

While the committee voted against publication, the Scottish Parliamentary Corporate Body (SPCB) made the decision to publish anyway.

The evidence, which was released last Monday evening, was online for less than 24 hours before the Crown Office raised concerns with Holyrood about it, asking for redactions to be made.

In his submission, the former first minister accused some in the Scottish Government and SNP of a "malicious and concerted attempt to damage my reputation and remove me from public life in Scotland".

Ms Sturgeon said her predecessor did not have "a shred of evidence" to support his claims.

Last Tuesday the submission was re-released, with a number of paragraphs relating to the set-up of a meeting between Mr Salmond and his successor redacted.

Didn't Mr Salmond face trial on sexual misconduct charges?

Yes. The former first minister was cleared of 13 charges at the High Court in Edinburgh in March last year, after being arrested in January 2019.

How has the inquiry gone so far?

The committee has repeatedly voiced frustration with how slow the handing over of evidence has been from a number of parties.

The Scottish Government was accused of obstruction last year, with the committee saying it was "completely frustrated" with the lack of evidence.

Both the committee and the Scottish Government were at loggerheads over legal advice provided as part of the judicial review process.

MSPs wanted to know when the Scottish Government was advised it would likely lose the challenge raised by Mr Salmond, but ministers said handing over the advice would breach the ministerial code.

On two occasions, MSPs voted for the evidence to be released, with a deal eventually being struck in December to disclose the advice only to MSPs on the committee.

Why did Mr Salmond take legal action?

The former first minister did not feel his treatment by the Scottish Government was fair.

It was later found that the lead investigator of the complaints had prior contact with some of the female complainers, with Judge Lord Pentland saying the investigation was "tainted with apparent bias".

Why was the committee established?

The Committee on the Scottish Government Handling of Harassment Complaints was set up to look into the Scottish Government investigation of the allegations against the former first minister.

MSPs have so far taken evidence from civil servants, including repeated sessions from Permanent Secretary Leslie Evans, trade unions and SNP chief executive Peter Murrell - who is Ms Sturgeon's husband - and Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC.

Mr Salmond himself gave evidence to the inquiry on Friday February 26, when he claimed the Scottish Government hoped his criminal trial would "ride to the rescue" and prevent its unlawful investigation of him suffering a "cataclysmic" civil court defeat.