Nicola Sturgeon: I will refuse to deal with Alex Salmond unless he apologises to accusers

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Nicola Sturgeon has hit out again at Alex Salmond and his new Alba Party - Reuters
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will refuse to have any dealings with Alex Salmond after the Holyrood election unless he apologises to the women who accused him of harassment.

The First Minister said she would not work with her former mentor to deliver independence as he has not shown "any sort of sign of acknowledging how people feel about how he behaved while he was First Minister."

She also delivered a withering verdict on his political comeback with his new Alba Party, arguing that he is only standing to become an MSP as he "loves the limelight and can't bear not to be on stage".

Mr Salmond has said he wants to manipulate Holyrood's complicated electoral system to deliver a "super-majority" for independence, with nationalists voting SNP in their constituencies and for his party on the regional list.

But Ms Sturgeon warned: "At the end of the day we've got to win independence fair and square. We can't game or cheat our way to that."

Her intervention came as Neil Hanvey, an MP who switched sides over the weekend from the SNP to the Alba Party, admitted that a Holyrood "super-majority" for independence would not reflect the wishes of the electorate.

Mr Hanvey, the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath MP, insisted Mr Salmond's aim of having a Holyrood chamber with 70 per cent of MSPs supporting independence would not be an abuse of the electoral system. Around half of Scots back separation.

Alex Salmond has launched the Alba Party - &#xa0;Getty Images Europe
Mr Salmond was cleared of all 13 sex assault charges last year, but did admit inappropriate conduct. This included a drunken "sleepy cuddle" with a woman.

During the recent Holyrood inquiry into the Scottish Government's unlawful investigation into allegations against him, he alleged that Ms Sturgeon's husband was part of a plot at the top of the SNP to have him imprisoned.

The inquiry also heard corroborated evidence that a Scottish Government official passed the name of a woman who complained to Mr Salmond's former chief of staff.

The women also complained they had been "dropped" by Ms Sturgeon's government following Mr Salmond's legal victories.

He said at the weekend that while he would not "forgive" Ms Sturgeon, they could put their differences aside in an independence campaign. "With the future of our country at stake, you have to put the past behind you, and campaign for the future," he said.

But Ms Sturgeon told the Daily Record: "If Alex had walked out of the courtroom and shown any sense of acknowledgement of what had been conceded in the courtroom, and the aspects of what he told me, maybe there is a foundation."

Arguing this was a necessary "first step" to repairing their relationship, she said: "He hasn't done that and, therefore, I'm not sure what the basis would be for me to sit down with him and have that discussion."

She said Mr Salmond "wants to move on because it suits him now to say that he wants to move on" but some people will find that difficult to do while he displays "no sense of reflection or contrition."

Alex Salmond with Nicola Sturgeon at the 2014 SNP conference - Shutterstock
The SNP won 59 out of 73 constituencies in the 2016 election but only four on the regional list, which assigns seats to parties using a complicated form of proportional representation that deducts constituency wins.

Mr Salmond has argued his plan for independence supporters to back his party on the list could dramatically increase the number of pro-separation MSPs elected but Ms Sturgeon warned the plan could "hinder" her efforts to get a majority.

She said that he was "effectively gambling with the outcome of the election and it could quite easily backfire and undermine the ability to get that majority."

But Mr Hanvey told BBC Radio Scotland: "“I don’t think there’s any gaming going on there. This is the electoral system that exists. The Alba Party is a distinct and separate party to the SNP.

"It’s entirely proper and within the rules for us to develop a distinct platform to argue for the case of independence and that’s what we’re doing. That’s called democracy.”

Alistair Carmichael MP, the Scottish Liberal Democrat campaign chair, said: "The First Minister may bemoan the Salmond circus now but she spent decades telling everyone that he should be the one to lead an independent Scotland.

"It has been obvious for a long time what kind of man Alex Salmond is. The ongoing nationalist psychodrama puts recovery last and draws oxygen away from the most important issues facing our country." Mr Salmond was approached for comment.

