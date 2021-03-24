Nicola Sturgeon refuses to say when she will meet pledge on closing education attainment gap

Ms Sturgeon had promised to make "significant progress" in closing the gap by the end of the parliamentary term this week and to “substantially eliminate” the gap by 2026 - Getty Images Europe

Nicola Sturgeon has twice refused to say when she would meet her pledge to close the yawning attainment gap between rich and poor pupils after a damning official audit reported "limited" progress.

Ms Sturgeon told the final First Minister's Questions of the parliament that progress has been made over the last five years on meeting the pledge, on which she has previously asked voters to judge her government.

But Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said it would take 35 years for the gap to be closed at the current rate and in the meantime "yet more generations of thousands of young people will be left behind."

On her final day at Holyrood before stepping down as an MSP, Ruth Davidson said Ms Sturgeon's "grandstanding promises have proven to be completely hollow."

Ms Sturgeon had promised to make "significant progress" in closing the gap by the end of the parliamentary term this week and to “substantially eliminate” the gap by 2026.

But an Audit Scotland report this week found that "progress on closing the gap has been limited and falls short of the Scottish Government's aims".

"How much longer do young people have to wait?" asks @scotlibdems @willie_rennie, referring to the poverty-related attainment gap.



FM @NicolaSturgeon says she expects significant progress will be made over the next parliament.



Live #FMQs updates ➡https://t.co/P40T7oiiev pic.twitter.com/kuU9S1dhhU — BBC Scotland News (@BBCScotlandNews) March 24, 2021

The proportion of school leavers achieving five or more awards at National 5 level is 82.7 per cent for those from the wealthiest areas, compared with 46.5 per cent for those from the poorest communities. The gap of 36.2 points is only slightly lower than the 41.6 points recorded in 2014.

Although SNP ministers have funnelled more money to schools with a high proportion of deprived pupils, they dumped more fundamental reforms to give headteachers autonomy from councils following a fierce backlash from teaching unions.

Pressed by Ms Davidson when the gap would be closed, Ms Sturgeon said: "If the Scottish people re-elect me to be First Minister, I will continue the work that we have been doing over those five years to improve attainment and close the attainment gap.

"Looking at the first five years of the Scottish attainment challenge programme, there is evidence that almost all the short-term and medium-term outcomes have been achieved."

Mr Rennie said Ms Sturgeon had admitted that the gap would "not be closed overnight" when she made the pledge six years ago "but we've had 2,000 overnights since then."

Asked again when the pledge would be met, she said: "I intend to continue doing what I and the government have done for the last five years."

But Ms Davidson said: "Talk is cheap. The SNP have had 14 years in charge of Scotland’s schools and it has been a pitiful record of failure."

The row came after John Swinney warned there was still a "certain amount of uncertainty" about whether all secondary pupils will be able to return to school full-time after Easter.

The Education Secretary told MSPs the Scottish Government's "central planning assumption" was that all students would be back in school full-time after the holiday period.

But he said he would have to monitor Covid data over the next two to three weeks and a full return would mean relaxing two-metre social distancing rules in classrooms.