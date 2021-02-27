Nicola Sturgeon should resign 'if even half' of Alex Salmond's claims are true, MSP says

Alex Salmond made a series of claims that could damage Ms Sturgeon's leadership - Andrew Milligan/PA

A leading Scottish Conservative has said that “if even half” of what Nicola Sturgeon is being accused of is true she should resign as the country’s First Minister.

Murdo Fraser, who sits on the Scottish Parliament committee investigating the government's handling of harassment complaints against former First Minister Alex Salmond, said that if true the claims were fatal for her leadership.

The Conservative MSP said: “If even half of what Alex Salmond claimed yesterday was true it’s absolutely devastating for Nicola Sturgeon and her leadership of the Scottish National Party.”

Mr Fraser added: “If even half of what he alleged yesterday turns out to be true, and we will get to the bottom of this very soon, then Nicola Sturgeon’s position is untenable and she will have to resign”.

Mr Salmond told the committee on Friday that he had "no doubt" that Ms Sturgeon had breached the ministerial code by her handling of meetings she held with him to discuss complaints made against him by two female civil servants.

Mr Salmond stopped short of calling for Ms Sturgeon to resign - Andrew Milligan/PA

He stopped short, however, of saying she should resign if she was found to have broken the code.

Ms Sturgeon told MSPs she first learned of the claims at a meeting in her home with Mr Salmond on April 2 2018, but it later emerged she had been told four days earlier by his former chief of staff Geoff Aberdein at a meeting in her office, which she claimed to have forgotten.

The First Minister - who will appear before the committee in the coming days - denies breaching the code, and has accused Mr Salmond of creating "wild" conspiracy theories that are untrue.

After Mr Salmond launched a judicial review case the Scottish government admitted it had acted unlawfully during its investigation into the initial complaints from the two women and had to pay his legal fees of more than £500,000.

Following the judicial review Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 charges of sexual assault against a total of nine women after a trial at the High Court last year.

Story continues

Mr Salmond was cleared of 13 charges of sexual assault against a total of nine women after a trial at the High Court last year - Jane Barlow/PA

He has previously accused allies of Ms Sturgeon, including her husband, SNP chief executive Peter Murrell, of plotting against him.

Mr Salmond told the committee that he had been given a memory stick in the build up to his criminal trial that contained messages which involved "pressuring police", "collusion of witnesses" and "construction of evidence because police were felt to be inadequate in finding it themselves".

He said he would "dearly love to provide" more detail, but was unable to do so because he was "under an injunction" that could see him prosecuted for revealing evidence that was given to him as part of the criminal proceedings.

Mr Fraser told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme on Saturday: “Alex Salmond made a number of very serious claims about the breach of the ministerial code by Nicola Sturgeon, particularly about misleading parliament about the nature of meetings she held with him.

“Alex Salmond claims he has corroboration for his side of the story . . . What we need to hear from Nicola Sturgeon is what backs her up, what corroborates her story.”

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP - Fraser Bremner/Scottish Daily Mail/PA

But Ms Sturgeon's allies have dismissed her predecessor’s accusations.

Ian Blackford, the leader of the SNP in Westminster, told the BBC: "She's made it clear on a number of occasions that she does not believe she has broken the ministerial code.

"I believe that to be the case as well, this will be put to bed, and we will be able to move on from it to make sure we are dealing with the Covid crisis in the right way, and we're having that discussion about what Scotland's future is. I and my party have full confidence in the First Minister leading us to that destination of Scotland becoming an independent country."

He added: "Yesterday was supposed to be a seminal day in this inquiry where the former first minister was going to bring forward evidence of a conspiracy - by his own admission, there is no evidence of a conspiracy by the First Minister against him.

"There is no evidence that has been brought forward that the First Minister has broken the ministerial code or indeed has engaged in any kind of conspiracy."