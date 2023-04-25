Nicola Sturgeon says SNP police investigation is ‘worst nightmare’

Nicola Sturgeon said she would ‘continue to take each day as it comes’ - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

An emotional Nicola Sturgeon has said the police investigation into the SNP that led to her husband’s arrest is beyond her “worst nightmares”.

Speaking in her first appearance at Holyrood since Peter Murrell was arrested and their home searched by police on April 5, the former first minister said the experience had been “very traumatic”.

Ms Sturgeon insisted her sudden resignation in February was not linked to the turmoil of the past few weeks and she had not been interviewed by officers conducting the inquiry.

But she stonewalled questions about the scandal, including the confiscation by police of a luxury motorhome from outside the home of her 92-year-old mother-in-law.

Her appearance at the Scottish Parliament came hours after Colin Beattie, the SNP’s former treasurer, disclosed that he did not know the party had bought the £110,000 vehicle.

Mr Beattie, who was arrested last week, said he had not signed off the purchase despite being in charge of the party’s finances for all but a few months from 2004 until December last year.

Since July 2021, Police Scotland has been examining the SNP’s handling of more than £600,000 in donations raised in 2017 for a second independence referendum.

Supporters made complaints when accounts lodged with Companies House in 2020 appeared to show the SNP only had £97,000 in the bank despite the referendum never having been held.

Mr Beattie, who was party treasurer for most of Mr Murrell’s tenure as chief executive, was arrested on Tuesday and interviewed for almost 12 hours. Both he and Mr Murrell were released without charge pending further investigation.

He quit as SNP treasurer last week “to avoid further distraction” and pledged to “continue to cooperate fully with Police Scotland’s enquiries”.

The three registered officers for the SNP listed on the front of its most recent accounts submitted to the Electoral Commission were Mr Murrell, Mr Beattie and Ms Sturgeon, prompting speculation that she could be questioned next.

Story continues

Speaking on Tuesday, the former first minister said: “I understand the view that some people might have, that I knew this was all about to unfold and that’s why I walked away. Nothing could be further from the truth. I could not have anticipated in my worst nightmares what would have unfolded over the past few weeks.

“This is not an opportunity for me to say ‘poor me’ for this. This is a serious process. Obviously serious issues are being looked at and I respect, and will continue to respect, that process every step of the way.

“But clearly the events of the last few weeks have been difficult. And I use this word advisedly and deliberately – in some respects very traumatic.”

Ms Sturgeon said she would “continue to take each day as it comes” and would carry on as Glasgow Southside MSP. She said that “now is not the easiest time” and that she had been working from home.

She added: “What I will say up front is that I’m not going to go into any detail that impinges on a live police investigation.

“There are many questions that I would want to be able to answer, and in the fullness of time I hope I will answer, but it would be wrong and inappropriate for me to go into any detail of what the police are currently investigating.”

Ms Sturgeon also denied being given advance notice by the police before they arrived at her home and arrested Mr Murrell.

Jackie Baillie, Scottish Labour’s deputy leader, said: “Nicola Sturgeon might have taken some questions but she has given no answers. Her attempt to downplay the extraordinary chaos we’re seeing in the SNP is an insult to the public’s intelligence.

“That Nicola Sturgeon is proud of a leadership that failed even by its own metrics and ended in the grotesque spectacle of a police raid on her home shows that she has completely lost touch.”