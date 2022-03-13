Nicola Sturgeon will take in a Ukrainian refugee ‘if needed’

Simon Johnson
Nicola Sturgeon - Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon - Andy Buchanan/Pool/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon has refused to commit to taking a Ukrainian refugee into her home after criticising a UK Government scheme that will see households paid £350 per month to host refugees as "slow and cumbersome".

The Scottish government said the First Minister would be willing to take in a refugee "if needed", suggesting her decision will depend on whether enough people come forward.

Ms Sturgeon also claimed the Homes for Ukraine scheme may "lack proper support and safeguarding, and not be sustainable for length of time people may need to be here".

She and Mark Drakeford, her Welsh counterpart, have said their governments could act as "super sponsors" for 3,000 and 1,000 refugees from the Russian invasion respectively.

Instead of waiting for individual households to put people up, the governments would arrange accommodation with the public, private and voluntary sectors.

But Michael Gove, the Levelling Up Secretary, insisted the Homes for Ukraine scheme would be the "fastest way" of proving support. Britons can apply to sponsor refugees from Monday and should be matched with them by Friday.

Mr Gove said "tens of thousands" of Ukrainians would be allowed into the UK under the uncapped scheme, meaning Scottish homes would admit thousands if they receive a proportionate share.

He said he was "exploring" whether he can personally house a refugee. Ms Sturgeon said in 2015 that she would "absolutely be happy" to host a Syrian refugee in her home.

Asked whether Ms Sturgeon intended to make an application under the Homes for Ukraine scheme, a Scottish government spokesman said: "If needed, the First Minister would be willing to play her part in offering refuge.

"We are still pressing the UK Government to go further and faster on accepting refugees fleeing Ukraine – but we do not yet have details from them on how a scheme will work, and what scope there may need to be for asking individuals or families to provide shelter."

Ms Sturgeon said she hoped the UK Government would accept the "super sponsor" idea, saying this would "allow us to get on with offering sanctuary to those fleeing the war".

Lorna Slater, one of the two Green ministers in her government, argued that independence would allow Scotland to take in more refugees.

Reiterating demands for another independence referendum next year, the Scottish Greens' co-leader declared it was "time to have a conversation about what kind of country we want to be".

