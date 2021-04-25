Nicola Sturgeon under fire over claims independent Scotland could avoid hard England border

Nicola Sturgeon speaks to the BBC's Andrew Marr from her home in Glasgow - Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Nicola Sturgeon repeatedly failed to explain how a separate Scotland in the EU could avoid a hard border with England, admitting that her government had done no analysis of the impact on people's incomes.

In an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the First Minister insisted negotiations would take place with the UK Government to retain free trade with the rest of the UK while also being part of the EU single market.

But she floundered when asked why a separate Scotland would be "the only part of the EU" not to have a hard border with a neighbouring country that is not part of the bloc.

Around 60 per cent of Scottish exports go to the rest of the UK – more than three times the value of those that go to the EU – and Mr Marr pointed out that the bloc's rules mean "you can't have both" free trade with the Continent and England.

Asked to explain how she would police the English border "as would be your duty", Ms Sturgeon said she would work to ensure that there were "no difficulties" for businesses "in terms of their day-to-day experience in trading".

However, she provided no details of how this could be achieved despite making it clear she was "not denying" what the regulations said. Mr Marr said he did not see the "way through" to keep an open border with England.

Ms Sturgeon said the implications of separation would be set out ahead of the second referendum she wants to stage by the end of 2023, while Scotland is still recovering from the Covid pandemic.

Despite EU membership being a key policy in her manifesto for next month's Holyrood election, Mr Marr said she had not explained "at all" how an independent Scotland could maintain an open border with England.

Ms Sturgeon insisted that "we will keep trade flowing freely" while complying with "all of the requirements of EU membership", without providing details of how this was possible. However, she then admitted that neither her government nor the SNP had done any modelling of the impact of independence on incomes.

The First Minister was also asked about a new analysis by the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) showing that Scotland's spending deficit has surged to between 22 per cent and 25 per cent of GDP – around eight times the level required for EU membership.

The gap of around £40 billion between revenue and spending is much higher than the UK figure of 14.5 per cent, having almost trebled during the pandemic. It prompted warnings that a separate Scotland would face tough choices on spending cuts and higher taxes.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: "Nicola Sturgeon’s plans for a post-referendum border would be a hammer blow for Scottish businesses and put hundreds of thousands of jobs at risk that rely on trade with the rest of the UK.

"She floundered and didn’t have a single convincing answer to dispel the overwhelming evidence that separating Scotland from the rest of the UK would be devastating for jobs and businesses."

Pamela Nash, the chief executive of the campaign group Scotland in Union, said: "Nicola Sturgeon isn't being honest with the people of Scotland. Leaving the UK would require a hard border with England, creating barriers between families and friends and jeopardising people's jobs.

"It's no surprise that the SNP hasn't done any modelling on the impact that leaving the UK would have on our incomes, as it knows it's likely to be bad news."

Ian Murray, Labour's Shadow Scottish Secretary, said: "Her failure to answer any of the tough questions on separation – from effects on income to the border – is playing fast and loose with people's futures."

Mr Marr pressed Ms Sturgeon on the economic impact of separation after Emma Harper, an SNP election candidate and South Scotland MSP in the last parliament, claimed last week that a hard border with England could help create jobs.

The First Minister said Scotland would be part of the EU single market "but of course I want to and will work with others to keep trade flowing easily across the border between Scotland and England".

She said the Common Travel Area across Britain would continue to allow free movement of people and insisted the problem over goods and services only arises because of Brexit, despite there currently being no cross-border restrictions.

Told that the EU would expect Scotland to "police that border", Ms Sturgeon said "we shouldn't be forced to choose" between free trade with the UK and EU markets", adding: "We will put in place arrangements and we will negotiate those arrangements with the UK, that means that businesses do not in a practical sense, suffer from any of that."

The London School of Economics has estimated that independence would be between two and three times as costly as Brexit, even if Scotland joined the EU. However, the SNP government has conducted no such assessment, despite Ms Sturgeon criticising the UK Government in 2018 for failing to analyse the economic impact of Brexit.

Asked whether it was "shameful" that this work had not been done, the First Minister said: "We will do all of that as we did in 2014 as we get to an independence referendum."

Scotland's notional deficit before the pandemic struck was the equivalent of 8.6 per cent of GDP – more than treble the UK figure of 2.5 per cent and nearly three times the three per cent required for EU membership.

The new IFS analysis, covering the 2020/21 tax year, found this has surged to a record peacetime high thanks to Covid-related spending and tumbling North Sea revenues. Last month, the think tank said spending on Scottish public services is 30 per cent greater than the equivalent funding in England thanks to the Barnett formula and Scotland's block grant from the UK Treasury.

Asked how a separate Scotland would close its huge deficit after losing this funding, Ms Sturgeon said: "We'll deal with a deficit in the same way almost every other country across the world that has a deficit deals with that."

Mairi Spowage, the interim director of the Fraser of Allander Institute at Strathclyde University, said: "It would not be possible to run structural deficits of this scale over the long run, so various options including policies to grow the economy, expand and change the tax base, increase tax rates or cut spending, are likely to feature."