Do as England does and end amber list quarantine, Nicola Sturgeon told

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Georgina Hayes
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Greece - Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images
Greece - Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon was under pressure on Friday to follow England’s lead and end the 10-day quarantine period for double vaccinated travellers after an industry chief warned that Scots would simply use airports south of the border.

Despite the announcement that fully vaccinated UK residents arriving in England from amber list countries will no longer have to quarantine from July 19, SNP ministers have not yet said whether they will follow suit.

With an announcement expected next week, the First Minister has said she is "carefully considering" quarantine rules as she faces increasing calls for her Government to adopt a four nations approach.

Karen Dee, chief executive of the Airport Operators Association, warned the industry "simply cannot carry on with closure" and said there was no reason why Scotland’s airports should be forced to operate differently from other parts of the UK.

"Absolutely what will happen is that Scots will fly from English airports," she told BBC Radio’s Good Morning programme on Friday.

"We can't make decisions without considering what our neighbours are doing. Decisions shouldn't be taken in isolation, we need at the very least a four nations approach."

Meanwhile, Jacqueline Dobson, president of Barrhead Travel, questioned why plans were still under consideration at such a late stage.

"Our English counterparts - industry and holidaymakers - are getting ready to make plans from 19 July, but once again Scotland is left in limbo," she said.

She added: "Given the lack of clarity for Scottish arrivals into England, there is also a significant risk that Scottish holidaymakers will begin to depart and arrive from English airports which will have huge long-term effects on our airports."

SNP ministers have faced repeated accusations throughout the pandemic of failing to adequately engage with the aviation sector, with particular criticism aimed at a "loophole" in their blanket quarantine policy earlier this year which meant Scots could skip the isolation period by flying into English airports.

Joanne Dooey, president of The Scottish Passenger Agents' Association (SPAA), also demanded that SNP ministers tell businesses "at what stage, if any" the development of a Scottish travel certification app is at.

"Currently English travellers can use the NHS app to prove their certification status and this integrates with the EU Digital Covid Certificate (EUDCC) which gives digital proof of a traveller's vaccination, testing and recovered from Covid-19 status," she said, pointing out that Scots currently have to apply for paper certificates.

A Scottish Government spokesperson confirmed that ministers are "considering relaxing restrictions for fully vaccinated travellers from amber list countries", but insisted this needs to be "fair and deliverable".

They added: "Where possible we will look to adopt a four nation approach for the re-opening of international travel. However, decisions on border health measures are a devolved matter and will be taken by Ministers on the basis of evidence and with the safety of our communities as our primary concern."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Travel stocks fly higher as UK government scraps quarantine for fully vaccinated

    Transport secretary Grant Shapps announced that the change in England, which potentially opens up travel to 140 countries, will take effect from 19 July.

  • Holiday bookings surge after UK amber list changes

    Budget airline easyJet said that bookings to destinations on the amber list increased by 400% since the relaxing of the rules on Thursday.

  • The British Open is out for Cam Davis, but he’s in contention at John Deere Classic despite fatigue issues

    It's been a wild few days for Rocket Mortgage Classic winner Cam Davis, but the momentum continues at the John Deere Classic.

  • Final Brexit divorce bill is £40bn, as EU demands £2bn more than expected

    Britain’s final bill for leaving the EU is £40.8 billion, according to accounts filed in Brussels, a greater sum than previously forecast. Officials had estimated the final cost would be £39 billion – £1.8 billion less than the EU amount contained in the EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020. The final bill would have been higher, almost £43 billion, but Brussels owes the UK £1.8 billion for its share of fines imposed by the bloc before the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of la

  • Israel demolishes family home of suspected Palestinian attacker

    TURMUS AYYA, West Bank (Reuters) -Israel drew U.S. criticism on Thursday when it destroyed the family home of a Palestinian-American accused of involvement in a shooting that killed an Israeli and wounded two others in the occupied West Bank. Muntasir Shalabi was indicted in an Israeli military court over the attack in May near the city of Nablus in which student Yehuda Guetta was shot dead. After an appeal in an Israeli court by Shalabi's family against the demolition was unsuccessful, the military said, the villa in Turmus Ayya, a village in which many Palestinian-Americans live, was levelled in a controlled explosion.

  • Off-duty cop knocked out at Tennessee wedding after racist comments, reports say

    The 22-year-old officer reportedly said he “didn’t know they let Black people in the reception hall.”

  • Santa Claus, Ice Cream, Gender-Reveal Parties: a Wrongful Death Suit Filed by Families of Sandy Hook Victims Has Taken a Strange Turn

    Attorneys accuse gunmaker Remington of dumping "random" documents on the plaintiffs to delay a wrongful death lawsuit arising from the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting

  • COVID-19 is not the 'longest public emergency in Canadian history': B.C. premier called out for 'tone deaf' message

    Premier John Horgan referred to the COVID-19 pandemic as the “longest public emergency in Canada”, ignoring the overdose crisis which was declared a public health emergency in the province in 2016.

  • Leader of robbery crew sentenced for stealing $600K from Texas, Calif. cell phone stores

    Two members of the holdup crew were from Fort Worth.

  • Citing rise of delta variant, Los Angeles reports 165 percent increase in Covid cases

    “The data makes it increasingly clear that vaccines remain the most important tool we have to keep Covid-19 transmission and the incubation of variants low," Barbara Ferrer, the county's director of public health, said.

  • Soccer-England told to stop lecturing on diving after 'cheap' penalty

    While England exulted at reaching a first major final since 1966, there was increasing outcry abroad over the penalty awarded for a foul on Raheem Sterling in extra time to give them a 2-1 win over Denmark in their Euro 2020 semi-final. An array of media and football figures joined Danish fans in condemning the penalty as too cheap for such a big game, some saying England's haughty views on diving looked hypocritical in view of Sterling's tumble at the lightest of touches. In pure English football, this does not happen.

  • Vietnam sees record coronavirus cases as curbs tighten

    Vietnam brought in tighter coronavirus measures on Friday in more areas including the commercial hub of Ho Chi Minh City, as authorities reported another daily record in new infections. After successfully containing the virus for much of the pandemic, Vietnam has since late April faced a more stubborn outbreak that has prompted calls for the government to accelerate inoculations. The health ministry reported 1,625 new infections on Friday, the fifth straight day of more than 1,000 cases.

  • A Look Back at JFK & Jackie Kennedy's Wedding Day in Photos

    There are few first couples that have left behind a legacy as indelible as John F. Kennedy and Jackie Lee Bouvier, and their Rhode Island nuptials on September 12, 1953 are the closest thing Americans have to a royal wedding. Jackie's original wedding gown was destroyed in a flood, but designer Ann Lowe saved the day with a dress that included a portrait neckline and full skirt. Jackie wore a lace veil that belonged to her grandmother.

  • The GOP’s Paranoid Streak From John Birchers to Anti-Vaxxers

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos GettyIn order to preserve the conservative movement’s credibility, William F. Buckley excommunicated the John Birch Society, relegating their crackpot conspiracy theories to the fever swamps of American politics.Six decades later, paranoid conspiracy theories are sexy again.In recent days, right-wing personality Candace Owens declared that “not one person in my family will ever touch the COVID-19 vaccine.” A doctor appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox

  • LEADING OFF: Astros' giveaways sure to grab Yanks' attention

    The Astros have planned a weekend of giveaway items at Minute Maid Park that's sure to pique the interest of the visiting New York Yankees. Star second baseman Jose Altuve and his Houston teammates were loudly heckled in May when they played at Yankee Stadium for the first time since their sign-stealing was revealed. The Astros beat New York in the 2017 AL Championship Series on their way to the World Series championship, and topped them again in the 2019 ALCS on Altuve’s game-ending home run.

  • Toyota changes its stance, halts donations to GOP election objectors

    Toyota has reversed itself and now says its political action committee will no longer contribute to the Republican legislators who voted against certifying President Biden's presidential election victory.

  • NASCAR: Did Speedway Motorsports consult with Cup Series drivers on its reconfiguration plans for Atlanta?

    Atlanta is going to be reconfigured after Sunday's race as NASCAR pushes to keep cars closer together on the track.

  • Lotto Max $35,000,000: B.C. man wins jackpot after playing the same lottery numbers for two years

    Retired 20-year long-haul truck driver Gary Hill from Kamloops, B.C., won a life-changing $35 million in a split Lotto Max jackpot from the June 22 draw.

  • NBA reveals new logo for 75th anniversary season

    No, it doesn't include a Kobe Bryant silhouette.

  • Loan relief approved for more for-profit college students

    The U.S. Education Department on Friday announced it will forgive student loans for more than 1,800 borrowers who attended a trio of for-profit colleges that made false recruiting claims and left many students unable to find jobs. The Biden administration is erasing more than $55 million in debt for former students of Westwood College, the Marinello Schools of Beauty and the Court Reporting Institute. It is another step in the Education Department’s effort to clear a backlog of claims in the borrower defense program, which offers loan forgiveness to students who were defrauded by their schools.