Nicola Sturgeon under pressure to remove transgender rapist from female prison

Nicola Sturgeon is facing calls to intervene to remove a male-bodied transgender rapist “exploiting the system” from a women’s prison.

Isla Bryson, who was previously known as Adam Graham and transitioned only after being accused of rape, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday.

Bryson was found guilty of raping one woman in Clydebank in 2016 and another in Drumchapel, Glasgow, in 2019. Jurors were told that Adam Graham was the defendant’s “dead name” and the judge addressed them as “Ms Bryson”.

There has been an outcry after the 31-year-old, who was remanded in custody, was taken to await sentencing at Cornton Vale women’s prison, rather than a male facility.

The Scottish Tories are attempting to force SNP ministers, who have ultimate responsibility for Scottish prisons, to address the decision to house Bryson in a female facility, at Holyrood on Wednesday.

It will ultimately be up to Alison Johnstone, the Presiding Officer, to decide whether the question is put to ministers.

“Nicola Sturgeon’s Gender Recognition Reform Bill is in limbo, but women’s safety is already under threat from a predator exploiting the system,” Russell Findlay, the Scottish Tory community safety spokesman, said.

Ms Sturgeon had attempted to introduce a law which would have allowed Scots to change their legal sex by signing a declaration but was blocked by the UK Government.

During the passing of the Bill through Holyrood, Mr Findlay and other MSPs attempted to amend the law to introduce added safeguards, including those accused of rape charges to be prevented from changing their legal sex while they were awaiting trial.

However, the changes were voted down by Green, LibDem and most SNP MSPs, with some supporters of the self-ID system claiming they were transphobic “dog whistles”.

Feminist campaigners have warned that had the self-ID system been in place, Bryson could have exploited it to change legal sex and obtained new rights to be seen as female.

However, even without a gender recognition certificate (GRC), Bryson was referred to as a woman during the trial and sent to the female jail.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry told Times Radio: “To many people, it will look like this convicted rapist has gamed the system in order to try and garner sympathy and to end up in a women’s prison. And I think a lot of people will be shocked by that.

“And under Scots law, the crime of rape can only be committed by somebody with a penis, and that’s a man. I think we should call out what’s happened here.”

"A member of my own party was convicted of threatening to rape me because of my views... trans rights activists threatened to murder me."



Former Labour MSP Jenny Marra tweeted: “Cannot quite believe that the Scottish justice system has just put a violent man convicted of raping two women in women’s prison Cornton Vale housing some of the most vulnerable women in our country.

“Ministers need to explain why and take responsibility.”

Speaking on the BBC’s Politics Live, David Blunkett, the former Labour cabinet minister, said: “There’s a guy called Adam Graham, or he was Adam Graham, two-time rapist, who decided to trans and could end up in a women’s prison in Scotland. This is just not acceptable, just simply not acceptable.”

He admitted Labour, which voted for the Holyrood law but has said at a UK level it does not agree with key aspects of it, was “a bit all over the place” over trans issues.

A Scottish Prison Service (SPS) spokeswoman said: “Decisions by the SPS as to the most appropriate location to accommodate transgender people are made on an individualised basis, informed by a multi-disciplinary assessment of both risk and need.

“Such decisions seek to protect both the wellbeing and rights of the individual as well as the welfare and rights of others around them, including staff, in order to achieve an outcome that balances risks and promotes the safety of all.

“Where there are any concerns about any risks posed by an individual, either to themselves or others, we retain the ability to keep them separate from the mainstream population until an agreed management plan is in place.”