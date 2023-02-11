Nicola Sturgeon urged to drop ‘nonsensical’ fight for trans law

Alex Salmond - PA

Nicola Sturgeon must abandon her "nonsensical" fight with the UK Government over her gender reforms, Alex Salmond will argue on Saturday after self-identification was axed for new trans prisoners.

The former first minister is due to say that Ms Sturgeon should scrap plans to go to court to force through her Gender Recognition Reform Bill, with her government "now in headlong retreat from the implications of their own policy as regards the prison estate".

With Ms Sturgeon already haemorrhaging public support over the transgender rapist scandal, he will warn that "there will be no turning back from the damage this will do to the cause of Scottish independence" if she presses ahead with a court fight.

His intervention at Alba Party's national council in Ayr on Saturday comes after the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) announced it would base decisions on where to house newly convicted or remanded offenders entirely on their biological sex.

In a major climbdown following the scandal of rapist Isla Bryson being placed in a female jail, the service said it would disregard a prisoner’s gender identity when making initial decisions about whether to send them to male or female cells.

However, the deaths of trans prisoners who die in jail will still be recorded in line with their preferred gender. Campaigners warn the “misguided policy” will skew crucial data on male and female prisoners by recording biological males as female in prison documents.

Diverted to women's jail

Bryson was convicted of two rapes in January which were committed when the sex offender was using the name Adam Graham.

The case has so far cost taxpayers almost £30,000, it has emerged, to fund a defence team led by Edward Targowski KC.

Court chiefs had wanted to send Bryson to Glasgow's men-only Barlinnie prison but the rapist was instead diverted to Cornton Vale women's jail after being convicted.

SPS guidance at the time stated that trans criminals should be sent to the prison that matches their self-identified gender that they were living in prior to their conviction.

Bryson was named Adam Graham when committing the rapes and has not legally changed gender. The furore came shortly after the UK Government blocked Ms Sturgeon's gender Bill over concerns its self-ID model undermined UK-wide protections for women.

Costly in scarce public funds

Speaking at a press conference earlier this week the First Minister insisted she still intended to make an application for judicial review to overturn the Section 35 order, the legislative device used by the Scottish Secretary to veto the legislation.

Mr Salmond is to urge Ms Sturgeon's government not to "choose to make this issue the rubicon that they cross by ploughing ahead with legal action to challenge Westminster.

"Such a legal action would be costly in scarce public funds and politically punitive in throwing away support for independence," the former SNP leader will say.

"Given that they are now in headlong retreat from the implications of their own policy as regards the prison estate, it would be nonsensical to base a legal and constitutional challenge upon it."

The Scottish Government did not respond to a request for comment.