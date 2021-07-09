Nicola Sturgeon urged to offer ‘full clarity’ on end to Covid rules amid deepening NHS crisis

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Simon Johnson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nicola Sturgeon - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images
Nicola Sturgeon - ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

Nicola Sturgeon must stop "pondering" and provide "full clarity" on when restrictions will be eased and how she will resolve the deepening NHS self-isolation crisis, opposition leaders have demanded.

Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, accused the First Minister of confusing people and businesses with "mixed messaging" by stating that not all restrictions that are due to be eased when Scotland moves to Level Zero on July 19 may go ahead as planned.

He said that Ms Sturgeon must use her statement to Holyrood on Tuesday to "deliver full clarity once and for all on the road ahead", and argued that Scots can "ill afford" the First Minister leaving them "in limbo again".

The Tories plan to use the statement to demand answers to a series of unresolved issues, including whether she will help struggling hospitals by ending the requirement for NHS staff to self-isolate for 10 days if they test negative.

Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said on Friday he had been contacted by staff at Edinburgh Royal Infirmary (ERI) warning of the worst staff shortages since the pandemic started thanks to "spiralling self-isolation".

He said Ms Sturgeon "cannot come to Parliament on Tuesday with more plans to make plans. This isn’t a time for more pondering."

NHS Lothian is one of four major health boards to cancel non-urgent operations due to a combination of surging Covid cases, staff on summer holidays and those deemed to be a close contact of a positive case being forced to self-isolate for 10 days.

NHS Tayside on Friday pleaded with adults under 30 to get vaccinated as quickly as possible to alleviate the "exceptionally serious" situation in the area, which has the second highest Covid rates in Europe.

Dr Emma Fletcher, the board's director of public health, said the number of coronavirus patients in hospital is now at its highest since February, including many young people. An additional 30-bed ward has opened for Covid patients at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

The call for Ms Sturgeon to deliver "urgent action" came as the Office for National Statistics disclosed Scotland had easily the UK's highest Covid rates for the second week running.

Around one in 100 people are estimated to have tested positive for Covid-19 on the week ending July 3, up from one in 150 the previous week.

In England, the proportion of people thought to have the virus increased from one in 260 to one in 160, in Wales from one in 450 to one in 340, and in Northern Ireland from one in 670 to one in 300.

Scotland recorded a further 3,200 cases yesterday and six deaths. The number of people in hospital rose by 26 to 427, including 39 in intensive care.

The Prime Minister has promised to tear up most of England's coronavirus regulations at Step Four of his road map on July 19, but Ms Sturgeon said on Thursday many protections will be retained north of the Border such as face coverings.

She said the decisions she will announce next Tuesday in a statement to parliament "needn't always be binary", with some planned changes going ahead but others held back.

Along with the move to Level 0 on July 19, it had been expected social distancing outdoors would be abolished. All major legal restrictions and social distancing indoors were due to be scrapped on August 9.

The First Minister also confirmed her Government was reviewing whether to make staff who have had both vaccine doses exempt from having to self-isolate for 10 days if they are a close contact of a positive case, but had made no decision.

But Mr Ross said: "The latest update from Nicola Sturgeon only created further confusion for people and businesses across Scotland.

"Enough is enough. Her statement on Tuesday as the Scottish Parliament is recalled must deliver full clarity once and for all on the road ahead. She can ill-afford to deliver another update that leaves people in limbo again."

Calling for "concrete actions and urgent changes" on self-isolation rules, Mr Rennie said: "ERI staff tell me that workforce shortages are worse now than at any other point in the crisis.

"They say it is piling pressure on the hospital and remaining staff. It's the self-isolation that's behind this, not Covid-driven patient demand."

Douglas Ross - Jeff J Mitchell/PA
Douglas Ross - Jeff J Mitchell/PA

Elective operations at Raigmore Hospital, the largest in the Highlands, have also been axed and NHS Lanarkshire has cancelled non-emergency operations and diagnostic tests at University Hospital Wishaw.

NHS Grampian also said it had no option but to cancel operations at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin, which are at full capacity.

The number of NHS workers absent because of the virus has more than doubled in the past month to 2,760, with staff away on summer holidays worsening the crisis.

The Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons in Glasgow has suggested the Scottish Government could examine "at a more proportionate policy for double vaccinated" NHS workers allowing them to return to work with daily tests.

In a video message, Dr Fletcher said NHS Tayside was treating the highest number of patients since Feb 12 and the area's Covid rate has surged 10-fold in recent weeks.

She added: "Unfortunately there are young people right now with Covid in Ninewells - not only in our general wards, but also in our intensive care unit and our high dependency unit. So today we have a simple plea: Please go and get your vaccination."

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "We have repeatedly been clear that easing of restrictions is dependent on the situation with the virus – rather than committing to lifting curbs come what may, and regardless of the circumstances."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Map reveals how Delta variant has run rampant in weeks

    The Delta variant is now dominant in nearly every local authority across England

  • White House: Actually, Republicans are trying to defund the police

    The White House has launched a counteroffensive as advisers push to shore up Biden's low approval on crime and fight an attack that could damage Democrats in the 2022 elections.

  • Olivia Rodrigo Gives Taylor Swift Songwriting Credit on Second ‘Sour’ Song, ‘Deja Vu’

    Olivia Rodrigo and her main collaborator, songwriter-producer Daniel Nigro, have given Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and St. Vincent a songwriting credit on “Deja Vu” — the second song from Rodrigo’s blockbuster debut album “Sour” to receive such a non-collaborative credit, after “1 Step Forward, 3 Steps Back.” The addition to the album’s credits was first […]

  • No 10 rejects EU's £40bn Brexit divorce bill

    Rishi Sunak tells workers to get back to the office Backlash over mandatory testing for five year olds Final bill for Brexit is £40bn, as EU demands more Covid: Delta variant is reinfecting people Let Boris Johnson pick top talent, commission suggests Coronavirus latest news: Infections highest in five months as delta variant cases surge Downing Street has rejected Brussels' suggestions that the final Brexit divorce bill settlement should be £2 billion than previously agreed. The bill, buried in

  • Greens candidate for German chancellor says sexist scrutiny holding her back

    Repeatedly questioned about how she will juggle motherhood with work, the only woman with a chance of succeeding Angela Merkel as German chancellor says many Germans don't seem ready for a mother with young children to take over. Merkel was Germany's first woman chancellor but she never had children. Now the Greens believe 40-year-old Annalena Baerbock faces a lingering stereotype that the incumbent never had to deal with: mothers should be running families, not countries.

  • Jon Rahm details watershed moment that led to major-winning mindset

    Jon Rahm may play better angry 99% of the time, but it was that other 1% that won him his biggest title to date, and he credits his son, Kepa, and a PGA interview for realizing that.

  • Los Angeles Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer Leave Extended As MLB Looks Into Sex Assault Allegations

    UPDATE: Major League Baseball has tacked on another seven days to the administrative leave of Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer. The league is investigating sexual assault allegations against him and this add-on comes on the final day of Bauer’s original leave. The latest extension comes with the approval of the powerful MLB Players Association. […]

  • Joe Biden says US to pull its forces out of Afghanistan by 31 August

    ‘I will not send another generation to war in Afghanistan’Withdrawal ahead of schedule as Biden says ‘speed is safety’ Joe Biden: ‘We did not go to Afghanistan to nation-build. And it’s the right and the responsibility of the Afghan people alone to decide their future and how they want to run their country.’ Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters Joe Biden pledged on Thursday that he would not send “another generation of Americans” to war in Afghanistan and said the US would withdraw its forces fr

  • Conspiracy theories, misinformation threaten to overtake COVID fight: The Note

    President Joe Biden thought he was helping the cause of getting Americans vaccinated this week when he promised to send people "door to door, literally knocking on doors" to spread awareness of the vaccine. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., tweeted that "Biden has deployed his Needle Nazis," while a prominent conservative youth leader called Biden's vaccination push an "apartheid-style open-air hostage situation." No one is being jabbed against their will, and the federal government is sending an epidemiologist and a communications specialist – that's it – to Missouri, where vaccination rates are lagging.

  • Exclusive: Vaccinated NHS staff could be freed from self-isolation rules before August 16

    Double-vaccinated NHS staff could be released from self-isolation rules before August 16 under proposals being considered by Sajid Javid, The Telegraph has learned. The Health Secretary is considering whether the test and release system for healthcare workers could be brought forward to an earlier date after becoming alarmed at the prospect of staff shortages, according to multiple government sources. He is now understood to be seeking clinical advice on whether the change can be made. Separatel

  • Rory McIlroy disturbed on tee at Scottish Open as man grabs club from his bag

    McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

  • Final Brexit divorce bill is £40bn, as EU demands £2bn more than expected

    Britain’s final bill for leaving the EU is £40.8 billion, according to accounts filed in Brussels, a greater sum than previously forecast. Officials had estimated the final cost would be £39 billion – £1.8 billion less than the EU amount contained in the EU’s consolidated budget report for 2020. The final bill would have been higher, almost £43 billion, but Brussels owes the UK £1.8 billion for its share of fines imposed by the bloc before the end of the Brexit transition period at the end of la

  • The Supreme Court gave Texas Republicans a boost as the state legislature takes up hotly-contested voting bills

    Texas lawmakers are gearing up for a new fight over reviving election legislation that Democrats blocked by walking out of the chamber.

  • The W in WNBA stands for "winning" leading into Olympic break

    Yahoo Sports' Cassandra Negley rounds up what's working and what can be worked on as the first half of the 2021 WNBA season comes to a close.

  • Bug experts seeking new name for destructive gypsy moths

    Bug experts are dropping the common name of a destructive insect because it's considered an ethnic slur: the gypsy moth. The Entomological Society of America, which oversees the common names of bugs, is getting rid of the common name of that critter and the lesser-known gypsy ant. The group this week announced that for the first time it changed a common name of an insect because it was offensive.

  • Vaccinated teachers, students don't need masks inside school buildings, CDC says: Live COVID-19 updates

    A booster shot of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech strongly extends protection, a new study shows. The latest COVID updates.

  • Golf-Rahm earns share of halfway lead at Scottish Open

    Rahm stepped up his preparations for next week's British Open by posting seven birdies in his opening 10 holes on his way to set a clubhouse target at 11-under, which was later matched by overnight leader Jack Senior and Belgium's Thomas Detry. "Those first 10 holes I played incredible," said Rahm, who won his maiden major title at the U.S. Open champion three weeks ago. Having dropped two strokes on the second and fourth holes, Rahm is hoping to tidy up his game going into the weekend.

  • Arsenal is the latest soccer team to feature in Amazon's 'All or Nothing' docuseries

    Amazon will make Arsenal the centerpiece of its next 'All or Nothing' Prime Video sports documentary.

  • I'm An ER Pediatrician. The Hardest Part Of My Job Is What Happens In 'Room 65.'

    "She began asking us the questions I’m always afraid of hearing: 'How does it look?' 'Was she touched?' 'Did anything happen to her?'”

  • Map shows how almost all the US counties where COVID-19 is surging have vaccination rates below 40%

    Speaking on Thursday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said unvaccinated people are "particularly at risk for severe illness and death."