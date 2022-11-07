Nicola Sturgeon urges leaders to deliver on climate vows at COP27

Nicola Sturgeon has called on world leaders to deliver on their promises from COP26

Nicola Sturgeon is urging world leaders to deliver on climate pledges made in Glasgow last year as she attends COP27.

The first minister is calling on more developed nations to make good on commitments made at COP26 in Scotland, including reducing coal usage and financing the shift to net zero.

This year's climate summit is being held at Sharm El-Sheikh in Egypt.

It came as the Scottish government was accused of "rank hypocrisy" following cuts to its energy efficiency budget.

Ms Sturgeon is set to take part in an all-female panel discussion on financing decarbonisation with government leaders, including the prime minister of Barbados.

She will also meet representatives from countries in the global south – a term applied to developing nations in South America, Africa, Asia and Oceania – to hear their experiences of the climate crisis and what they want to be delivered at the climate talks.

Ahead of the summit, the UN published a report that said there was "no credible pathway" to limit global temperature rise to 1.5C by the end of the century.

Speaking to the BBC's Good Morning Scotland programme, the first minister said there was more of a sense of "nervousness and scepticism" in Egypt than there was at COP26.

She said; "I think Glasgow was a success - we didn't get everything that had been hoped for but I think the feeling coming out of COP26 was that it was a good foundation to build on. But it will only count if it is implemented.

"This COP is all about implementation - what happens here is absolutely crucial now to our chances of keeping 1.5 alive, and to be blunt about it, saving the planet for generations to come."

First Minister @NicolaSturgeon met @miaamormottley Prime Minister of Barbados, ahead of #COP27 in Egypt.



Scotland is committed to engaging with Barbados and to find new areas of collaboration, particularly on energy, addressing #LossAndDamage, and achieving #ClimateJustice. pic.twitter.com/rC9g49gVyW — First Minister (@ScotGovFM) November 6, 2022

At last year's COP, Scotland became the first developed nation to commit to finance that addresses loss and damage.

The Scottish government pledged £2m from the Climate Justice Fund to fund the project.

Other countries such as Denmark have followed suit, though some nations are reluctant as it could lead to unlimited compensation claims through the courts.

Now the subject of loss and damage has been added to the official COP27 agenda for the first time, something Ms Sturgeon called a "big, big step".

She said: "Governments like Scotland and the state governments of United States, regions lined across Germany for example, hold a lot of power here so it's really important that we don't shy away from that and use that power and live up to our responsibilities.

"Certainly the action the Scottish government took at the outset of COP26 has given a real momentum boost to the issue of loss and damage and you'll hear plenty people that are not associated with the Scottish government say that.

"It's arguable that it wouldn't be on the agenda this year had we not put such a focus on it in Glasgow. But that's a first step, it's really important we keep that momentum going."

At COP26 the first minister said it was "highly likely" that the Scottish government would associate itself with the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance.

She told the BBC that there would be an update on this in a new energy strategy to go before cabinet by the end of the year, adding she was "absolutely not" bowing to pressure from the fossil fuel industry not to join.

However, Scottish ministers have been criticised for cutting funding for green policies ahead of COP27.

The autumn budget revision, which was announced by Deputy First Minister John Swinney, revealed almost £133m will be axed from the government's energy efficiency schemes.

Some £109.9m is being removed from the operating budget, while £23m will be lost from the capital budget, the documents show.

The schemes aim to improve the efficiency of public buildings and help people insulate their homes.

'Hypocrisy'

Scottish Labour said the decision was "shameful" as Ms Sturgeon headed to Sharm El-Sheikh.

The party's net zero and energy spokesman, Craig Smyth, urged the government to reverse the cuts amid the cost-of-living crisis.

He said: "A year ago, Nicola Sturgeon promised to make Scotland a world leader in the green revolution, but these empty promises are in tatters.

"The cost-of-living crisis and the climate emergency are two of the urgent challenges our country faces, but the SNP-Green government are gutting support schemes.

"Making these damaging cuts as COP27 gets under way lays bare the rank hypocrisy hiding behind this government's environmental rhetoric, as well as their failure to use the powers they have to help with the cost-of-living crisis."

The total of the government budget cuts is almost £1.2bn when added to previously announced reductions of £560m as ministers grapple with tough financial pressures.

Mr Swinney said last week: "I must balance the books, but I am committed to doing so in a way that prioritises funding to help families, to back business, to provide fair pay awards and to protect the delivery of public services."