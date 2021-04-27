Nicola Sturgeon urges voters in UK elections to punish Boris Johnson over 'stench of sleaze'

Simon Johnson
·4 min read
Scottish Labour leader Anas with SarwarFirst Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Nicola Sturgeon has urged voters in elections across the UK next week to punish Boris Johnson over the "stench of sleaze" around the UK Government as she tried to use the furore to bolster her campaign.

The First Minister said people voting in elections for the Scottish and Welsh parliaments, English local authorities, the London Assembly and mayors in 12 parts of England should show the Tories "they are not untouchable".

She told a Channel 4 Scottish leaders' debate that the Conservatives were "acting as if the rules only apply to other people and that they and their wealthy friends can act with impunity".

But Ms Sturgeon was forced to defend a series of sex scandals and controversies in her own party, including the Alex Salmond affair and Derek Mackay, who was forced to resign as Finance Secretary on the eve of the Scottish Budget over lewd messages he sent a schoolboy.

She also came under fire over her plan to stage a second independence referendum by the end of 2023, while Scotland is recovering from the pandemic, amid claims that this would distract her from helping the economy, NHS and education systems get back on their feet.

Scottish Green Party co-leader Patrick Harvie, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party Nicola Sturgeon, Scottish Conservative party leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Liberal Democrat Leader Willie Rennie, take part in Channel 4 News election debate in Glasgow - Andrew Milligan/PA
In a reference to an admission she made during a previous TV debate about Scotland's record drug deaths, Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said: "We don't want this referendum because Nicola Sturgeon will take her eye off the ball again."

Ms Sturgeon also struggled to defend comments made by Emma Harper, one of her candidates and a South Scotland MSP in the last parliament, who claimed last week that a hard border with England could help create jobs.

The First Minister resorted to claiming that Mr Ross had misquoted her when he repeatedly challenged her over the comments.

But the first exchanges in the debate were over the allegation Mr Johnson allegedly said back in October that he would rather "let the bodies pile high in their thousands" than impose another lockdown.

Senior Scottish Tories fear that the furore will help Ms Sturgeon get a majority on May 6 and depress their support.

The First Minister said: "There's a stench of sleaze around this UK Tory Government. They are acting as if the rules only apply to other people and that they and their wealthy friends can act with impunity, make and spend money however they want and somehow they're untouchable.

"Well, I think the message for people across Scotland, and indeed in the rest of the UK where there are elections next week, is [to] show them they're not untouchable and actually the rules apply to them as well."

Mr Ross reiterated that the alleged comments would be "unacceptable from anyone at whatever level of elected office" but that he believed the Prime Minister's denials.

He argued that Mr Johnson was "someone who was taken into intensive care himself. He saw first hand what our nurses and doctors had to do to protect lives."

Ms Sturgeon contrasted Mr Ross's demand that she resign over her role in the Salmond affair, before she was cleared of breaching the ministerial code, and his defence of the Prime Minister.

Defending her plans for a separate Scotland to join the EU, which would create a hard border with England, she said she wanted to "open up free trade again across 27 other countries".

Ms Sturgeon added: "We want trade to continue across the Scotland-England border." However, Mr Ross pointed out that more than 60 per cent of Scottish trade is with England, more than three times the amount with the EU.

However, Willie Rennie, the Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, said her plans were akin to "adding chaos on to chaos" and argued it would be far more difficult to break up the 300-year-old United Kingdom than leave the EU.

Mr Ross also admitted he would have voted against same-sex marriage when it was legalised in 2014, but he had since changed his mind. However, Anas Sarwar, the Scottish Labour leader, said the "cuddly Tories under Ruth Davidson are gone".

  • Scottish parliament election 2021: when is it, how does voting work and what are the predictions?

    Voters across Scotland go to the polls on May 6 to elect Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) for the next five years. There are 129 MSPs including 73 representing constituencies and 56 representing eight regions of the country - seven for each region. The eight regions are Central Scotland, Glasgow, Highlands and Islands, Lothian, Mid-Scotland and Fife, North east Scotland, South Scotland and West Scotland. This means that people in Scotland are each represented by eight MSPs - one representing their constituency and the other seven representing their region. Nicola Sturgeon is targeting a majority - 65 seats - so she can ramp up her demands that Boris Johnson drops his opposition to a second independence referendum. If she falls short of this mark, it will be easier for the Prime Minister to reject her call. When is the election? Voters will go to the polls on Thursday, May 6 in Scotland. Local polling stations are open from 7am-10pm. What is the Scottish Parliament responsible for? Devolved issues include health, education, transport, planning, local government, the justice system, rural affairs, income tax on earnings, property purchase taxes and some areas of the welfare system. Policy areas such as immigration, foreign affairs, defence and the constitution are reserved to the UK Government. Who can vote? Anyone who is 16 and over and, for the first time, convicted prisoners serving sentences of 12 months or less. Foreign nationals who are legally living in Scotland can also cast a ballot. A record number of people have applied to vote by post due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than a million voters have registered to do this, nearly a quarter of the electorate. How are MSPs elected? Constituency MSPs are elected using a first-past-the-post system identical to Westminster general elections. However, the regional list seats are allocated to parties using a complicated form of proportional representation called the Additional Member System that deducts constituency wins in that region. This is meant to correct the scenario where a party comes a close second in each constituency but pick up no seats. The system is meant to prevent any one party getting an overall majority but Alex Salmond's SNP achieved this in the 2011 contest, a result that prompted David Cameron to offer an independence referendum. MSPs can stand in both a constituency and on the regional list so if they miss out on a constituency victory, they have a back-up means of being elected. What are the main issues? The election campaign has been dominated by Ms Sturgeon's demand for a second independence referendum, which she wants to stage by the end of 2023 while Scotland is still recovering from the pandemic. Ms Sturgeon has said she needs the powers of an independent country to shape Scotland's recovery from coronavirus. However, the Unionist parties have argued that leaving Scotland's dominant trading partner would create crisis upon crisis. They have urged her to drop her plans and spend the next five years focusing solely on ensuring that the economy, health service and education system recovers from the pandemic. When will we know the results? Not until the afternoon or evening of Saturday, May 8 - two days after voters go to the polls - due to Covid restrictions on the counting of ballots. Here is a timetable: Thurs May 6 Polls are open between 7am and 10pm but there is no overnight count thanks to Covid restrictions and no exit poll. Fri May 7 Counting starts at 9am. Some of the returning officers plan to conduct the counts and declarations for all the constituencies in their respective regions on this day. However, the largest in Glasgow - the 'home' count for both Nicola Sturgeon and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar - is only conducting the count for four of its eight constituencies. It is difficult to predict how long this will take as it is not known to what extent hygiene and social distancing precautions might slow it down. However, it is expected that counting will cease by 6pm. Sat May 8 Some areas will conduct their regional list counts and announce how many regional seats have been allocated to each party. Glasgow will count their other four constituencies and the regional list. For constituency declarations, only the successful candidate will appear on stage with the Returning Officer. No candidates will appear on stage for the regional declaration. The results for all constituencies and regions should have been declared by the afternoon or evening.