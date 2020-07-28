Nicola Sturgeon warns against booking foreign holidays after 'worrying' Covid spike on Continent

Passengers make their way through the main terminal at Edinburgh Airport - Getty Images Europe

Nicola Sturgeon has highlighted a "worrying resurgence" in coronavirus in France, Germany and Belgium as she warned Scots against booking foreign holidays.

The First Minister said she would not travel abroad for a break now and warned she could remove any country from Scotland's quarantine-free list at very short notice.

With Scotland recording no Covid-19 deaths for 12 days running, she said stopping cases being imported from other countries was increasingly important.

She warned holidaymakers they could face quarantine on their return to Scotland even if their destination was on the 'air bridges' list when they left.

Ms Sturgeon downplayed any prospect of travellers forced to take time off work to quarantine receiving any government compensation.

Speaking at her daily briefing, she also warned that pubs and restaurants could be closed down if "slipping standards" led to Covid-19 outbreaks.

She was joined by John Swinney, the Deputy First Minister and Education Secretary, who said "we should be confident" that schools will reopen as planned on Aug 11. Ms Sturgeon is expected to confirm the go-ahead in a statement at Holyrood on Thursday.

Nicola Sturgeon during a visit to the NHS Louisa Jordan at the SEC, Glasgow, - Getty Images Europe

Her warning on foreign holidays came after she denied it was a mistake to reimpose quarantine restrictions on travellers from Spain only three days after lifting them.

The Scottish Government added Spain to its quarantine-free list on Thursday last week, despite cases there tripling, only to remove it again on Sunday with only a few hours' notice.

Ms Sturgeon has faced intense criticism over the "shambolic" about-turn from opposition parties, airport chiefs and passengers, some of whom booked holidays last week when restrictions were lifted.

But the First Minister said: "We are currently seeing a worrying resurgence of Covid cases – not just in faraway parts of the world, but also in several countries across Europe right now.

"For example parts of Spain and Belgium have seen increases in Covid in the last couple of weeks and we are seeing outbreaks in countries like Germany and France."

A group of tourists take a selfie outside the airport of Ibiza on July 28 - Getty Images Europe

Warning she was prepared to treat other countries like Spain, she said: "Right now, be very, very cautious about booking foreign travel that is not essential because you don't know that when you're in a country they may change their regulations and so you might find yourself restricted in that country and when you go to come home you might find that the quarantine rules have changed here.

"I wouldn't, if you were asking me, be booking a foreign holiday right now because of these reasons."

Ms Sturgeon also unveiled updated guidance for the hospitality industry. While most businesses are following the rules, including mandatory face coverings for staff, she said she had heard anecdotally some were not.

She said: “If we do start to see outbreaks linked to the hospitality sector, we would need to take action and that could include closing premises down again. Nobody wants to see that happen.”

The First Minister advised customers who were aware that venues were not following social distancing regulations to go elsewhere.

The Telegraph disclosed that the UK Government is considering cutting the quarantine period from 14 days to 10.

Dr Nicola Steedman, Scotland's deputy chief medical officer, said it was "likely" some cases would be missed if the period was cut "but the key is how many."