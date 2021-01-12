Nicola Sturgeon's government tried twice to dissuade Cambridges from Scotland visit, emails suggest

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Edinburgh - Wattie Cheung

Nicola Sturgeon’s government twice tried to dissuade the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge from visiting Scotland during their UK train tour, emails suggest.

Correspondence released under Freedom of Information laws reveals that civil servants expressed “anxiety” about the December trip, noting that travel restrictions meant it was highly likely the visit would have to be postponed.

A week later, the royals were told that statutory restrictions on non-essential travel were about to come into force which would unfortunately have a “major impact” on their plans.

It was made an offence to travel over the border for non-essential purposes in November but the three-day tour of England, Scotland and Wales went ahead as planned, with the Cambridges arriving in Edinburgh, their first stop, on December 7.

Kensington Palace sources insisted the tour, made to pay tribute to those who had gone "above and beyond" during the pandemic, was organised with cooperation from the Scottish Government and highlighted that it was a working visit.

Piper Louise Marshall awaits the arrival of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at Edinburgh Waverley Station - Andy Barr/PA

However at the time, Ms Sturgeon, Scotland’s First Minister, appeared less than impressed when asked directly whether the trip had been in breach of her travel ban and declined to directly endorse it.

She said they had “made sure that the Royal household were aware, as you would expect, of the restrictions in place in Scotland so that could inform both the decision and the planning of the visit."

The apparent animosity threatened to overshadow the visit, with several SNP politicians wading in, one of whom described it as a “vanity tour”.

The newly released emails, obtained by Scottish newspaper The National, suggest that the royals ultimately disregarded suggestions from senior civil servants that they should postpone.

On November 12, John Somers, Ms Sturgeon's principal private secretary, told the Palace: "You'll know that we are currently asking people living in Scotland to avoid unnecessary travel from local authority to local authority and to keep journeys within the area they live to an absolute minimum.

"We review our guidance regularly though as the First Minister regularly says in her daily briefings it is not possible to offer a definite position ahead of time given the variables and unknowns presented by the pandemic.

"From a personal point of view I think the [Royal train tour] is one which would mean a lot to many people living throughout the country.

"My anxiety though is the practical aspects of it and how presentationally it may be difficult if travel restrictions are in place.

"I think my view is that at the moment the chances of the tour having to be postponed are potentially quite high."

Nicola Sturgeon said they made sure the Royal household was aware of restrictions - Gordon Terris/The Herald

On November 19, James Hynd, the Scottish Government's head of cabinet, parliament and governance, told the Palace: "The Scottish Government is likely to bring forward statutory restrictions on non-essential travel both within Scotland and also into and out of Scotland. "These rules will come into force from 6pm tomorrow (Friday, November 20). They will have no set termination point but will be reviewed regularly.

"This is obviously likely to have a major impact on the plans you are working on I am afraid."

Kensington Palace sources insisted that the tour was designed to acknowledge the sacrifices made by so many and to thank people.

"They were working, and travelling across the border was permitted for work purposes,” one said.

Royal sources also insisted that it was "essential" work that could not be undertaken via Zoom.

The Cambridges remain at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, for the current lockdown and are only undertaking engagements by video call.