Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell arrested over SNP finances

Police outside Mr Murrell's home in Glasgow - Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Nicola Sturgeon's husband Peter Murrell, the former Scottish National Party (SNP) chief executive, has been arrested following an investigation into the party's finances.

Mr Murrell's Glasgow home has been sealed off by detectives while police have also carried out a search at the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh.

Police Scotland said a 58-year-old man is being held in custody in connection with an investigation into the funding and finances of the party.

A police spokesperson said: "The man is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives.

"Officers are also carrying out searches at a number of addresses as part of the investigation."

A report will be sent to the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

Nicola Sturgeon with Peter Murrell

In a statement, the SNP said: "Clearly it would not be appropriate to comment on any live police investigation but the SNP have been co-operating fully with this investigation and will continue to do so.

"At its meeting on Saturday, the governing body of the SNP, the NEC, agreed to a review of governance and transparency - that will be taken forward in the coming weeks."

Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie urged Ms Sturgeon and new SNP leader Humza Yousaf to issue statements following the arrest.

"This is a deeply concerning development and the Police Scotland investigation must be allowed to proceed without interference," she said

She continued: "We need Humza Yousaf and Nicola Sturgeon to urgently state what they knew and when."

Police vans outside the SNP headquarters in Edinburgh

Mr Murrell, 58, stepped down as the SNP's chief executive during the recent leadership campaign.

Police have been investigating the spending of money which was earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell married Ms Sturgeon in 2010.

