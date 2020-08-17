Nicola Sturgeon's top mandarin to appear at Salmond inquiry after refusing to provide legal advice

Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government's permanent secretary, with Nicola Sturgeon - Getty Images Europe

Nicola Sturgeon's most senior mandarin will give evidence on Tuesday to a Holyrood inquiry into the mishandling of misconduct claims against Alex Salmond after she again refused to hand over her legal advice.

Leslie Evans, the Scottish Government's permanent secretary, and Deputy First Minister John Swinney rejected an appeal from the cross-party committee conducting the inquiry to publish the key documents.

In separate letters to the inquiry, Mr Swinney said that waiving the legal privilege covering the advice would be "inappropriate", while Ms Evans argued that the Scottish Government could still provide a "full account" of its actions.

Both also objected to the committee’s demand for written and oral evidence from civil servants, claiming that officials giving “personal reflections or private opinions” about government matters, rather than representing their ministers, would be “entirely contrary” to civil service practice and “not possible under the civil service code”.

The move sets up another clash over whether Nicola Sturgeon’s chief of staff, Liz Lloyd, can give evidence. The committee is also investigating whether Ms Sturgeon broke the Scottish ministerial code by staying in contact with Mr Salmond while her officials were investigating him.

Although the committee wants Ms Lloyd to appear as a witness, the Scottish Government has asserted her evidence should be part of a more “general narrative”. Mr Swinney, Ms Sturgeon and her husband Peter Murrell are also expected to be called as witnesses.

A Holyrood inquiry is to examine a botched Scottish Government investigation into misconduct claims against Alex Salmond - AFP

But the Scottish Tories said that Ms Sturgeon and Ms Evans "cannot pick and choose" which documents the inquiry investigates and demanded "full transparency."

The committee is now considering exercising a rarely-used power to compel the production of documents or seeking to obtain them directly from the Court of Session.

The letters from Ms Evans and Mr Swinney were published ahead of her appearance in front of the committee this morning, where she is expected to give evidence under oath.

Mr Salmond won a judicial review last year when Scotland’s highest civil court found that the way the Scottish Government investigation was handled was unlawful.

The case was abandoned on the eve of a Court of Session hearing after the government admitted it had breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” with two civil servants who had made complaints.

The SNP administration he once led paid him £512,250 of taxpayers' money to cover his legal costs after the judge Lord Pentland ruled the inquiry was "procedurally unfair" and "tainted with apparent bias".

The committee’s inquiry into the debacle was suspended when Mr Salmond was charged with sexual offences, but it was kickstarted after he was cleared. In March this year, he was cleared of 13 sexual offences by a jury following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Nicola Sturgeon with her former mentor Alex Salmond in 2015 - Getty Images Europe

However, the Scottish Government has refused to release any of the legal and court papers related to the judicial review, citing legal privilege.

Linda Fabiani, the committee's SNP convener, wrote to the government last week urging it to cooperate with the request but Mr Swinney and Ms Evans refused.

Mr Swinney told the inquiry that if the Government were to waive legal privilege in this case it would undermine the ability of ministers to receive “full and frank” legal advice in future.

He said: “This would not be in the interests of good government and the upholding of the rule of law. Successive administrations of different political complexions have reached the same conclusion in respect of other subject matter.”

Ms Evans said: "The Scottish Government’s written statement about the judicial review already discusses its legal position for example in relation to conceding the judicial review proceedings. The Committee will be able to explore that legal position further with witnesses, including the Lord Advocate.”

But Murdo Fraser, a Scottish Tory committee member, said: "The committee cannot fulfil its function without full transparency. If we only receive part of the evidence, we will only be able to produce part of an inquiry report.

“The Scottish public want scrutiny, not more secrecy. Nicola Sturgeon and Leslie Evans can’t pick and choose what evidence the inquiry gets to see.”