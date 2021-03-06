Nicolas Cage marries for the 5th time: 'It's true, and we are very happy'

Alexander Kacala and Diana Dasrath
·2 min read
Nicolas Cage is married ... again!

The 56-year-old actor married Riko Shibata, 26, in what was "a very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas," according to a statement sent to TODAY.

Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata (Courtesy The Wynn Hotel)
"It's true, and we are very happy," Cage told TODAY via email.

The "Leaving Las Vegas" star fittingly tied the knot in the marriage capital of the world on Feb. 16, according to a marriage certificate obtained by TODAY. The date was selected for a very special reason.

"The date was chosen to honor the birthday of the groom's late father," Cage's rep told TODAY. "The bride wore a handmade Japanese Bridal Kimono from Kyoto that required three layers. ... The groom wore a Tom Ford Tuxedo."

Riko Shibata (Courtesy Wynn Hotel)
According to Cage's rep, the couple met in Shiga, Japan, a prefecture just east of Kyoto, over one year ago. The bride walked down the aisle to her favorite song, "Winter Song" by Japanese pop duo Kiroro.

"They exchanged traditional Catholic and Shinto vows with poetry from Walt Whitman and Haiku sprinkled in," the rep continued. "After the wedding, the happy couple was joined for a small celebration attended by Nicolas’ ex-wife, Alice (whom he remains very good friends with) and their son Kal."

Nicolas Cage married Riko Shibata (Courtesy The Wynn Hotel)
This is the fifth marriage for Cage. In 1995, he married fellow actor Patricia Arquette. They were married for six years until their divorce in 2001.

One year later in 2002, the "Face/Off" star married Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, and they were together for two years.

In 2004, Cage wed Alice Kim, a former waitress, who in 2005 gave birth to the "Con Air" star's second child, Kal-El. The actor's first child, Weston Coppola, was born in 1990, while he was in a relationship with actor Christina Fulton. After 12 years of marriage, Kim and Cage divorced.

Cage married Erika Koike also in Las Vegas in 2019. The couple were only married for four days until the actor filed for annulment. Two months later, he was granted a divorce.

