Six dead as Venezuela braces for massive rival protests

At least four people have died following overnight clashes ahead of Wednesday's rival protests in Venezuela by supporters and opponents of President Nicolas Maduro, police and a non-governmental organization said.
Thousands were beginning to assemble in Caracas ahead of the rival demonstrations on Wednesday, expected to be the first mass street rallies since 125 people died during protests between April and July, 2017.
A 16-year-old was among the dead overnight, having suffered "a firearm injury during a demonstration" in the capital Caracas, the Social Conflict Observatory said.
Police said the other three deaths occurred during looting in Bolivar City in the southeastern Bolivar State that borders Brazil.
A statue of iconic socialist revolutionary leader Hugo Chavez, Maduro's predecessor, was torched by dozens of protesters in the town of San Felix, Bolivar State.
Photos and videos shared on social media showed the statue, which was vandalized last year, engulfed in flames.
Tensions have been running high in the country since Monday when a group of soldiers took over a command post in the north of the capital and rose up against Maduro, publishing a video calling on people to come out into the streets in support.
The mutineers were quickly overpowered by police and the armed forces, with 27 people arrested.
But the brazen move sparked at least 30 small protests around Caracas, according to the Social Conflict Observatory, with the police firing tear gas to disperse demonstrators.
The opposition-controlled parliament had announced Wednesday's protest earlier this month as the legislature's president Juan Guaido aims to rally support behind his attempt to chase Maduro from power and set up a transitional government ahead of new elections.
The government responded by announcing its own pro-Maduro demonstration on what is a hugely significant date in Venezuela since it was on January 23, 1958 that the dictatorship of Marcos Perez Jimenez fell.
Opposition to Maduro's rule has been stepped up since the former bus driver was sworn in for a second term of office two weeks ago.
The election he won in May was boycotted by the opposition and branded a fraud by the European Union, United States and numerous Latin American countries.
The opposition protest aims to support opposition leader Juan Guaidó's bid to set up a transitional government ahead of new elections.
He received support on Tuesday from US Vice-President Mike Pence, whose country has sanctioned top regime figures.
Pence wrote on Twitter: "As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes. We are with you."
As the good people of Venezuela make your voices heard tomorrow, on behalf of the American people, we say: estamos con ustedes. We are with you. We stand with you, and we will stay with you until Democracy is restored and you reclaim your birthright of Libertad. pic.twitter.com/ThzIAqBoRn— Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) January 22, 2019
Maduro responded by accusing the US, through Pence, of trying to engineer a coup.
Venezuela's government ominously predicted there would be violence against opposition protesters, although claiming it would be self-inflicted in a bid to portray the regime as brutal.
Venezuela's Communications Minister Jorge Rodriguez even said Monday's mutiny, in which soldiers took over a command post in the north of Caracas and called on the public to head to the streets in repudiation of Maduro, was merely a ruse to steal weapons.
US Senator Marco Rubio warned of manipulation by Venezuela's intelligence service, urging them to "reconsider the plan they have for tomorrow before it's too late."
Monday's mutiny was quickly put down. Twenty-seven soldiers were arrested and Rodriguez claimed they confessed to handing out weapons to opposition activists "so they can carry out acts of violence, (cause) injuries and deaths during the protest."
The mutiny sparked at least 30 small protests in different parts of Caracas, according to a non-governmental organization monitoring social conflict. Police used tear gas against some of the demonstrators.
"We leave the violence to others," Mr Guaido said.
"Tomorrow is about reuniting as a people to tell the world about the steps we're going to take to end the usurpation, to achieve a transitional government and a free election."