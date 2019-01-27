Nicolas Maduro rejects 'insolent' election demand from European leaders

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Sunday rejected an ultimatum from the UK and four other European countries giving him eight days to call new elections, describing the move as "complete insolence".

On Saturday, the UK, France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands said that if Mr Maduro did not call a vote within that time-frame, they would join others in formally recognising the head of Venezuela's parliament as the legitimate president.

In his first interview since the intense leadership struggle began last week, Mr Maduro branded the European countries' actions a "mistake".

"Venezuela is not tied to Europe. This is complete insolence," he told CNN's Turkish channel.

Regional powers such as the US, Canada, Brazil, Colombia, Chile and Argentina announced last week that they officially would recognise Juan Guaido as legitimate president after the 35-year-old opposition leader swore himself in front of a Caracas rally.

But others, such as Russia, China, Iran, Syria, Cuba and Turkey, have come out in support of Mr Maduro, accusing Washington of leading an imperialist intervention in the South American nation.

Opposition National Assembly President Juan Guaido, who declared himself interim president of Venezuela, prays next to his wife Fabiana Rosales

On Saturday, Mike Pompeo, US Secretary of State, told the UN that countries must “pick a side” on Venezuela, urging them to also recognise Mr Guaido.

“We call on all members of the Security Council to support Venezuela’s democratic transition and interim President Guaido’s role,” he said.

The battle for international loyalties mirrors an arguably more crucial one within Venezuela's government and military ranks. Mr Guaido has been calling for the armed forces to come over to his side, and while the top brass has so far remained firm on Saturday, a top military envoy to the United States announced his defection from Mr Maduro's government.

"Today I speak to the people of Venezuela, and especially to my brothers in the armed forces of the nation, to recognise President Juan Guaido as the only legitimate president," Colonel Jose Luis Silva said in a video recorded at the embassy in Washington, seated at a desk alongside the Venezuelan flag.

Col. Silva told Reuters that one consular official in Houston and one in another US city also recognised Mr Guaido, and the opposition leader himself said that “many more” Venezuelan diplomatic staff around the world have promised to shift allegiance to him. The Telegraph could not independently confirm those claims.

Mr Guaido says Mr Maduro’s May reelection was a sham, and that as he was not sworn in by the National Assembly, but instead the government-stacked Supreme Court, he does not have constitutional legitimacy as president. Instead, the constitution provides for the parliamentary head to fill a presidential vacancy and convene new elections, he argues - a view backed by many in the region.

According to sources, Mr Guaido plans to seek funding from the International Monetary Fund for his parallel government. But he will need more defections at home to ultimately move into the Miraflores presidential palace and organise elections.

Supporters of Mr Guaido took amnesty letters to military posts on Sunday in a bid to persuade soldiers to come over to his side