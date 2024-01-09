Nicolaus man dies after crash in rural Sutter County

Jan. 8—A 93-year-old Nicolaus man was killed in a vehicle collision late last week in a rural area of Sutter County, according to the law enforcement officials.

At about 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 5, the Nicolaus man, identified Monday by the Sutter County Sheriff's Office as Joe Otto Krieg, was driving a 2017 Toyota Prius east on Cornelius Avenue, the California Highway Patrol said in an accident report. As Krieg was driving, he came to a stop at a stop sign at the intersection of Cornelius Avenue and Pleasant Grove Road, according to the report.

Around the same time, an unidentified 19-year-old man from Citrus Heights was driving a 2019 Toyota Highlander south on Pleasant Grove Road with two male juvenile passengers. As the man from Citrus Heights approached Cornelius Avenue, Krieg "pulled out, directly in the path of the southbound Highlander," the CHP report stated.

Officials said the Citrus Heights man was unable to avoid Krieg's car and as a result his vehicle "broadsided the Prius in the driver's door."

The report stated that after the crash, the occupants inside the Toyota Highlander checked on Krieg, who ultimately suffered fatal injuries as a result of the collision. The driver of the Highlander and his passengers were uninjured, officials said.

The CHP report said drugs or alcohol were not considered a factor in the crash.