Nicole Addimando released from prison, convicted of killing her alleged abuser

Nicole Addimando, the Poughkeepsie woman convicted of murdering her live-in boyfriend and the father of her children, was released from state prison under parole supervision on Thursday.

Addimando, 35, originally was sentenced to 19 years to life in state prison in February 2020 after her conviction for second-degree murder the previous April.

However, the state Supreme Court's Appellate Division reduced her sentence to seven and a half years under the state's Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act in July 2021. She was interviewed by the Parole Board in November.

Addimando was convicted of shooting to death Christopher Grover, her live-in boyfriend and the father of her two children, in September 2017.

Nicole Addimando receives her sentence from Judge Edward McLoughlin on February 11, 2020. Addimando was found guilty of killing Christopher Grover in April 2019.

Addimando never denied the shooting but claimed she did it after years of physical and emotional abuse. Prosecutors countered that while she might have been a victim of abuse, there was no evidence directly proving that Grover was the one who committed the abuse.

But the appeals court said Addimando proved her claims of abuse "through her lengthy testimony, photographs and other evidence that Grover repeatedly abused her physically and sexually."

Addimando is subject to five years of post-release supervision.

