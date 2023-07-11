Nicole Bohringer was killed by a driver while walking her dog in October. Here's the latest on the case.

A Milwaukee man charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash last fall that killed a mother of four and her dog says he didn't commit the crime.

Calvin Eugene Gardner, 44, is charged in June with hit and run resulting in death, a Class D felony. Police say he was behind the wheel of a car on Oct. 20, 2022, that struck and killed Nicole Bohringer while she was walking her dog.

He was arraigned Friday and pleaded not guilty to the charge. A scheduling conference is scheduled for Aug. 17. No trial date has been set.

Here's what police and prosecutors say happened the night Nicole Bohringer was killed

Milwaukee police responded to an 11:05 p.m. call at West Appleton Avenue and West Silver Spring Drive. The call came after a car heading southeast on Appleton Avenue struck a woman, who was walking her dog. The driver didn't stop.

The woman, later identified as Nicole Bohringer, 40, died at the scene. The dog also died.

Police have collected evidence they say points to Calvin Gardner

The vehicle: Officers later found a Buick Verano with front-end damage in a motel parking lot near the crash site. The damage was "consistent with having hit a person," according to a criminal complaint. Debris was found in the roadway, including a piece of a Carvana license plate bracket. Gardner was listed as the vehicle's owner, the document said.

Bohringer's injuries: A medical examiner determined Bohringer suffered "multiple blunt force injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle" and ruled it to be the cause of her death.

An eyewitness?: Another motorist spotted the damaged car and later saw a man wearing a gray oversized hoodie standing on the sidewalk, "nervously" smoking a cigarette, the complaint said. The motorist also saw a "twisted" body, but initially didn't think it was that of a person. The witness told police they saw the man get into his vehicle and either drive slowly or push the vehicle to the motel parking lot, where police later found it.

Cameras recorded some of the incident: Video footage captured on the motel's surveillance system shows a man walking around the vehicle, inspecting damage and, later, removing something from inside. He then walks away from the vehicle and the parking lot.

Investigators recovered two phones from the vehicle.

Online court records show Gardner posted a $5,000 bond and was released. The maximum penalty for the charge is 25 years in prison and a $100,000 fine.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Man pleads not guilty in Milwaukee hit-and-run death in October 2022