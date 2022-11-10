Nicole downgraded to a tropical storm, batters Florida as it moves inland: Live updates

Nicole pounded east-central Florida on Thursday as the system, downgraded to a tropical storm, moved inland with powerful winds and heavy rain.

The rare November hurricane made landfall early Thursday just south of Vero Beach on the east coast of the state as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph.

The storm was expected to head into Georgia and the Carolinas later Thursday and Friday, and heavy rain could flood parts of the region.

Nicole strengthened to a Category 1 hurricane while making landfall on Grand Bahama Island on Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center. It's the first hurricane to make landfall so late in the year on the east coast of Florida.

New warnings and watches were issued for many parts of Florida, including the southwestern Gulf coastline which was devastated by Hurricane Ian, which struck as a Category 4 storm on Sept. 28. The storm destroyed homes and damaged crops, including orange groves, across the state — damage that many are still dealing with.

The hurricane center warned that Nicole would bring heavy downpours, strong winds, and a dangerous storm surge Wednesday night. Nicole is also expected to cause flash and urban flooding. It had already led officials to shut down airports and theme parks and order evacuations that included former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club.

As a tropical storm, Nicole made its first landfall at 11:55 a.m. Wednesday on Great Abaco Island in the northwestern Bahamas. The storm was reported to have maximum sustained winds at 70 mph.

Officials in the Bahamas said that more than 860 people were in more than two dozen shelters. Extensive flooding, downed trees and power and water outages were reported in the archipelago’s northwest region.

In Florida, the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office said in a tweet that storm surge from Nicole had already breached the sea wall along Indian River Drive, which runs parallel to the Atlantic Ocean. The Martin County Sheriff’s office also said seawater had breached part of a road on Hutchinson Island.

Story continues

Residents in several Florida counties — Flagler, Palm Beach, Martin, and Volusia — were ordered to evacuate such barrier islands, low-lying areas, and mobile homes. Volusia, home to Daytona Beach, imposed a curfew and warned that intercoastal bridges used by evacuees would close when winds reach 39 mph.

About 400 people checked in evacuation centers in Palm Beach County Wednesday.

IS CLIMATE CHANGE FUELING MASSIVE HURRICANES IN THE ATLANTIC?: Here's what science says.

States affected by Nicole

Nicole is expected to affect most of Florida and portions of the southeast region of the U.S.

After hitting the east coast of Florida, Nicole's center is forecast to move across central and northern Florida into southern Georgia on Thursday night then into the Carolinas on Friday.

Forecasters predicted tornadoes Wednesday night through Thursday across eastern Florida, southeast Georgia and southern South Carolina. Heavy rainfall is the main concern and Nicole could trigger dangerous storm surge of up to 5 feet in areas along the Florida and Georgia coasts.

Several communities on Florida's east coast were recommended or ordered to evacuate. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that 15 shelters were being opened Wednesday along the state's coast.

DeSantis said the Florida National Guard has activated 600 guardsmen, in addition to seven urban search and rescue teams on standby.

President Joe Biden also approved federal emergency aid to 45 out of 67 Florida counties, along with the Miccosukee Tribe and Seminole Tribe.

IT CAN BE A DEADLY MISTAKE: Many people misunderstand this famous hurricane forecast graphic.

Police patrol vehicles are pictured as conditions deteriorate with the approach of Hurricane Nicole in Hollywood, Florida.

What damages could Nicole do?

Category 1 hurricanes sustain dangerous winds from 74 to 95 mph, which can produce some damage to homes, trees, and powerlines.

DeSantis said Floridians should expect power outages. About 16,000 lineworkers are prepared for power restoration efforts.

At least half a dozen multi-story, coastal residential buildings in Daytona Beach Shores that were already damaged by Hurricane Ian are being threatened by Nicole, according to local officials.

Wind gusts north of Nicole's eye between 60 to 80 mph will occur, with gusts close to 100 mph possible, according to AccuWeather. Damages to structures can occur under these conditions and sporadic power outages can occur hundreds of miles away from where Nicole's center makes landfall.

Hurricane Nicole tracker

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Live updates: Hurricane Nicole downgraded as it batters Florida