Nicole Kidman hits CMA Awards red carpet in ab-baring svelte gown with Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman stunned on the red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday night.

The Oscar winner showed some skin in a sleek one-shoulder black gown that flashed her abs and featured a very high leg slit.

The actress, 54, wore her hair in an up-do and donned plenty of golden jewelry including dangling earrings, chunky bracelets and decorative rings for the occasion.

To complete her ensemble, the actress wore black stilettos with gold adornments.

According to People magazine, the dress was a Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

Also on the carpet was Kidman's husband, country star Keith Urban. He wore dark pants and boots with a black graphic t-shirt and a shimmering silver jacket.

Urban, 54, performed during the awards ceremony in Nashville. He sang his song "Wild Hearts."

The two routinely gush over one another at every chance they get.

She posed with her husband Keith Urban. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

The "Nine Perfect Strangers" star spoke to Glamour UK last year about her parents, who she said had "nothing" and worked very hard to provide a good life for her.

"I also married a man who's totally self-made and came from a background where he said every brick in his house is a gig," she raved of Urban. "He grew up on a farm, literally in a shed. They didn't have bedrooms. Four of them lived in a shed that subsequently burned down."

Kidman and Urban have been married since 2006. Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA

She said of his family, "They have talked of a community that came and helped their family because they had nothing."

Urban and Kidman share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 10. Kidman also has two grown children, Bella and Connor, from her previous marriage to Tom Cruise.

Fox News' Julius Young contributed to this report