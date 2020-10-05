Nicole Kidman: Tom Cruise and I were ‘happily married’ while making ‘Eyes Wide Shut’

Nicole Kidman says her relationship with Tom Cruise was in a good place when they made the erotic thriller "Eyes Wide Shut."

The couple was married when they starred together the 1999 film.

Nicole Kidman, Tom Cruise, Eyes Wide Shut

"We were happily married through that," she told The New York Times Magazine when asked about a scene in the film when she gives a long speech about adultery.

"We would go go-kart racing after those scenes. We’d rent out a place and go racing at 3 in the morning. I don’t know what else to say. Maybe I don’t have the ability to look back and dissect it. Or I’m not willing to."

Kidman and Cruise, who met on the set of the 1990 sports drama "Days of Thunder," divorced in 2001 after 11 years of marriage. They adopted two children during their union, daughter Isabella, 27, and son Connor, 25.

In 2006, Kidman married Keith Urban and has two children with him, daughters Sunday, 12, and Faith, 9. In April 2006, Cruise and Katie Holmes welcomed a daughter, Suri. The couple married later that year before divorcing in 2012.

Kidman doesn’t talk too often about her previous marriage, though she has said she was "so young" when they tied the knot. At the time, she was 23, and Cruise was 28. Kidman's also been open about how being married to a star of Cruise’s magnitude meant she avoided being sexually harassed.

Kidman, 53, and Cruise, 58, have both had stellar careers, with Kidman collecting an Academy Award for "The Hours" and Cruise earning a trio of Oscar nominations over the years. For Kidman, working with legendary director Stanley Kubrick on "Eyes Wide Shut" is an experience she still cherishes.

"We were working with the greatest filmmaker and learning about our lives and enjoying our lives on set. We would say, 'When is it going to end?' We went over there thinking it was going to be three months. It turned into a year, a year and a half," she said.

"But you go, 'As long as I surrender to what this is, I’m going to have an incredible time,'" she continued. "Stanley, he wasn’t torturous. He was arduous in that he would shoot a lot."