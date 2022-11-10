NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: St. Johns County Citizen Information Line is now open

Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:

8:07 a.m., 11/10/22

Jax Ready Citizen Information Line is now open. Please call 904-824-5550 for any questions on Nicole.

7:30 a.m., 11/10/22

St. Johns County Sheriff Hardwick gives updates on the conditions in the county.

7:12 a.m., 11/10/22

The Bridge of Lions is closed to traffic and is only open to emergency vehicles.

7:03 a.m., 11/10/22

Jacksonville bridges remain open and are not expected to close until sustained winds reach over 39 mph.

6:04 a.m., 11/10/22

A tornado watch is now in effect for Clay, Duval, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Camden and Glynn counties until 1 p.m. Track severe weather alerts on the Action News Jax Weather Alerts page.

A Tornado Watch has been issued for NE FL/SE GA until 1 PM today. Conditions are becoming more conducive for the development of tornadoes/waterspouts. @ActionNewsJax #flwx #gawx #Nicole pic.twitter.com/8GhGAa4fcq — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) November 10, 2022

5:49 a.m., 11/10/22

Some parts of our area are starting to see power outages. According to JEA’s outage map, about 2,800 customers are without power. For FPL customers locally, there are about 280 customers in St. Johns, Nassau and Putnam counties without power.

5:21 a.m., 11/10/22

Action News Jax First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says Nicole is the second-latest hurricane ever to hit the continental United States, after only Hurricane Kate, which made landfall in 1985 along the Florida Panhandle as a Category 2 hurricane the week of Thanksgiving. It is the latest recorded landfall ever for a hurricane on the east coast of Florida.

3:57 a.m., 11/10/22

Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall around 3 a.m.

3:28 a.m., 11/10/22

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are becoming more common this morning across Duval County. As more rain bands pivot onshore, these will continue, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are becoming more common this morning across Duval Co. As more rain bands pivot onshore these will continue. @ActionNewsJax #flwx pic.twitter.com/E21KNeCnOq — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) November 10, 2022

3:15 a.m., 11/10/22

Our beaches have just passed low tide. With the tide coming in later this morning, flooding concerns will increase, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:14 a.m., 11/10/22

NICOLE MAKES LANDFALL: Radar imagery from Miami and Melbourne shows the center of Nicole has made landfall on the east coast of the Florida peninsula on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h), and the minimum central pressure is estimated to be 981 mb (28.97 inches).

Hurricane #Nicole has made landfall just south of Vero Beach. This is the second latest hurricane landfall for the US behind Kate (1985) and the latest hurricane landfall on record for the east coast of Florida. @ActionNewsJax #flwx pic.twitter.com/rNyRGBSLJF — Trevor Gibbs (@TrevorsWeather) November 10, 2022

With Nicole’s landfall, it now becomes the latest recorded landfall ever for the Florida east coast.

With Nicole's landfall this morning... it now becomes the latest recorded landfall ever for the Florida east coast. #FirstAlertWX @ActionNewsJax @WOKVNews #Nicole pic.twitter.com/3muTQ2hlPC — Garrett Bedenbaugh (@wxgarrett) November 10, 2022

