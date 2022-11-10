NICOLE LIVE UPDATES: System downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall around 3 a.m.

ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
·2 min read

Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida’s east coast just after 3 a.m. Read live updates below:

3:57 a.m., 11/10/22

Nicole has been downgraded to a tropical storm after making landfall around 3 a.m.

3:28 a.m., 11/10/22

Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are becoming more common this morning across Duval County. As more rain bands pivot onshore, these will continue, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:15 a.m., 11/10/22

Our beaches have just passed low tide. With the tide coming in later this morning, flooding concerns will increase, First Alert Meteorologist Trevor Gibbs says.

3:14 a.m., 11/10/22

NICOLE MAKES LANDFALL: Radar imagery from Miami and Melbourne shows the center of Nicole has made landfall on the east coast of the Florida peninsula on North Hutchinson Island just south of Vero Beach. The maximum sustained winds are estimated to be 75 mph (120 km/h), and the minimum central pressure is estimated to be 981 mb (28.97 inches).

With Nicole’s landfall, it now becomes the latest recorded landfall ever for the Florida east coast.

WATCH THE FORECAST | DOWNLOAD THE APPS

Follow Action News Jax Meteorologists on Twitter for updates:

Mike Buresh | Garrett Bedenbaugh | Corey Simma

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

INTERACTIVE RADAR: Keep track of the rain as it moves through your neighborhood


STAY UPDATED: Download the Action News Jax app for live updates on breaking stories

Download WJAX Apps
Download WJAX Apps


Recommended Stories