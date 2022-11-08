Nicole targets Florida's east coast

Reuters

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the recent attack on her husband by a hammer-wielding intruder in their home was especially painful to her knowing she was "the target" and would factor into her decision about when to retire from Congress. Appearing on CNN in her first televised interview since Paul Pelosi suffered skull fractures and other injuries in the Oct. 28 assault, the speaker said it stemmed from the same strain of "misrepresentation" that led a mob to storm the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. Choking back tears, Nancy Pelosi recounted the bewildering moment when she was awakened by U.S. Capitol Police at her Washington apartment on the morning her 82-year-old husband was attacked to be informed of the violent break-in at their San Francisco home.