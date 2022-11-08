Nicole targets Florida's east coast
AccuWeather's hurricane expert Dan Kottlowski says Nicole is expected to hit Florida's east coast as a Category 1 hurricane later this week and urges immediate preparations.
Polk County braces for Nicole after Hurricane Ian.
People in Central Florida are being urged to prepare now for Tropical Storm Nicole.
Federal aid to Florida for recovery from Hurricane Ian has topped the $2 billion mark, Biden administration officials announced Monday, one day before the midterm elections. Most of the money was provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The U.S. Small Business Administration furnished $631 million in disaster loans, and the National Flood Insurance Program has paid out $351 million in claims.
#Nicole may hit Florida's east coast as a category 1 hurricane, with tropical storm-force wind and rain likely for Southwest Florida.
Michael Brennan with the National Hurricane Center has the latest forecast and outlook for Subtropical Storm Nicole.
Acting deputy director for the National Hurricane Center, Michael Brennan, urges people in Florida to prepare as soon as possible for Nicole. The state is still recovering from Hurricane Ian.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday the recent attack on her husband by a hammer-wielding intruder in their home was especially painful to her knowing she was "the target" and would factor into her decision about when to retire from Congress. Appearing on CNN in her first televised interview since Paul Pelosi suffered skull fractures and other injuries in the Oct. 28 assault, the speaker said it stemmed from the same strain of "misrepresentation" that led a mob to storm the U.S. Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. Choking back tears, Nancy Pelosi recounted the bewildering moment when she was awakened by U.S. Capitol Police at her Washington apartment on the morning her 82-year-old husband was attacked to be informed of the violent break-in at their San Francisco home.
Just over a month after Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida, the state is again bracing for landfall from a hurricane - this time for an unusual November strike that prompted a hurricane warning along the central part of Florida's east coast Tuesday. Tropical Storm Nicole was strengthening as it swirled across the western Atlantic Tuesday, and AccuWeather meteorologists said the massive storm will make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane along Florida's east coast early Thursday morning. AccuW
After Hurricane Ian, boats were left scattered across Florida waterways — and sometimes amid the rubble on land.
Nicole went from a subtropical storm to a tropical storm Tuesday a day after forming in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
The Powerball jackpot rolled to a record $1.9 billion in the past week, and while there was no top winner, this ticket sold in Ocean is a big winner.
In his memoir titled "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," Perry credited the Ross Geller actor with getting the cast financially stable.
Powerball officials said a technical glitch prevented the drawing from taking place at its normal time.
The Powerball drawing for Monday's record jackpot was not held, a press release said.
There has already been two coaching changes halfway through the NFL season with Indianapolis firing Frank Reich this week four weeks after Carolina did the same to Matt Rhule. The NFL had a record-tying 10 coaching changes last offseason and three-quarters of the teams have changed head coaches at least once in the past five years. Here's a look at some coaches who figure to be on the hot seat if things don't turn around in the second half of the season and some assistants who could be in line for head coaching jobs.
Young An, 42, was allegedly attacked by her husband, Chae Kyong An,53, in her home on Oct. 16 after they spoke about their ongoing divorce and finances. Chae allegedly punched Young multiple times before binding her eyes, hands and body with duct tape. Before Young was driven into woods near Lacey to be buried, she managed to contact 911 and send a notification to her emergency contacts using her Apple Watch.
The 25-year-old faith influencer Sadie Robertson Huff is building a lifestyle empire for women who believe the best way to make a difference is to fight less and let God do the dirty work. The pitch can feel uncomfortably relevant.
USC-UCLA might be a late-night game, but if not, Utah-Oregon will be. A top-12 game won't be seen by most of the USA. It's so #Pac12 it hurts.
Can the Powerball lottery jackpot winner stay anonymous? Some states say yes — while most others require ticket holders to reveal their identity to claim the big prize. Here's what to know.