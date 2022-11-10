Nicole weakens to tropical storm over Florida
Hurricane Nicole was downgraded to a tropical storm, shortly after making landfall on Florida's east coast early Thursday. (Nov. 10)
Tropical Storm Nicole churned toward the northwestern Bahamas and Florida's Atlantic coastline on Tuesday, gradually gaining strength as it neared hurricane strength, forecasters said. Nicole reached 70 mph (110 kph) late Tuesday, just shy of the 74 mph (119 kph) to become a Category 1 hurricane. A range of warnings and watches remain in place.
The approach of Hurricane Nicole on Wednesday has increased the threat of tornadic thunderstorms in Florida, and that risk will follow Nicole as it moves north the rest of the week.
MIAMI (Reuters) -Tropical Storm Nicole gained strength on Tuesday as it churned toward the Bahamas on track for Florida's Atlantic coast, where a hurricane warning was posted for nearly 250 miles of shoreline with millions of residents warned to hunker down and prepare. Nicole, packing maximum sustained winds of 70 miles per hour (110 km per hour), will likely grow into a hurricane on Wednesday around the Bahamas before making U.S. landfall along Florida's east coast north of Miami on Wednesday night or early Thursday, forecasters said. A hurricane warning was posted for Grand Bahama Island, Bimini, the Berry Islands and the Abacos in the northwestern corner of the West Indies archipelago nation, the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
The storm made landfall on Florida's Atlantic coast early Thursday.
Nicole is launching its amphibious assault on Florida, and dangerous surge, wind, and heavy rainfall will continue to overspread most of the state.
Social media posts show how Hurricane Nicole is wreaking havoc before it makes landfall in Florida as a projected Category 1 storm.
Palm Beach County last ordered evacuations during 2019's Hurricane Dorian. An estimated 119,000 people are under evacuation orders.
Thousands of Florida Power & Light customers were impacted by Tropical Storm Nicole hours ahead of its anticipated landfall as a hurricane.
As Tropical Storm Nicole brings storm surge, high winds and flooding rain to Florida, here's a look at power outages around Palm Beach County.
