Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. Announces Change To A Virtual Meeting Format For 2020 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders

GREEN BAY, Wis., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. announced today that its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in an online-only, virtual meeting format, due to the public health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for the health and well-being of employees and shareholders. The previously announced date and time of the Annual Meeting – Monday, May 11, 2020, at 5:00 p.m., Central Time – has not changed.

This change in location does not impact the ability of shareholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the Proxy Statement. As described in the Proxy Statement previously distributed, the holders of record of the outstanding shares of common stock on March 5, 2020 are entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting.

To access the Annual Meeting please go to www.meetingcenter.io/279047116. To log in to the Annual Meeting, attendees have two options: Join as a "Guest" or Join as a "Shareholder." To join as a "Shareholder," a control number, which was provided in previously distributed proxy materials, and a password will be required. The password for the meeting is NCBS2020. Help and technical support for accessing and participating in the Annual Meeting will be available by following the instructions that will be posted on the above website.

Registered Holders: If shares are registered directly with the Company's transfer agent, Computershare, the control number found on the proxy card, or email with proxy materials previously received, can be used to enter the annual meeting. Registered holders may vote during the annual meeting by following the instructions available on the meeting website during the meeting. However, we encourage all shareholders of record to vote in advance to ensure a quorum.

Beneficial Holders: If shares are held in a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record, shareholders are considered the "beneficial owner" of shares held in "street name." We encourage all shareholders to vote in advance to ensure a quorum. Beneficial owners who wish to vote their shares at the meeting must pre-register with Computershare no later than May 6, 2020. To pre-register, shareholders must (i) request proof of proxy power (legal proxy) from the bank or broker and (ii) send to the email address below, together with the shareholder's name and email address, either (a) the forwarded email from the broker, or (b) an attached image of the legal proxy. Requests for registration must be labeled as "Legal Proxy" and should be sent to the following email address: legalproxy@computershare.com. All pre-registration requests must be received by Computershare no later than 5:00 p.m., Central Time, on May 6, 2020. Shareholders will receive a confirmation email from Computershare confirming registration and providing a control number to enter the annual meeting as a shareholder.

If attendees do not have a control number, or they have already voted their proxy and do not wish to change their vote, they may attend as a "Guest," but will not have the option to vote shares or ask questions at the annual meeting.

While registered holders will be given the opportunity to ask questions during the meeting, Nicolet encourages all shareholders and attendees to provide questions and comments ahead of the meeting by calling Nicolet's Investor Relations at (920) 617-4540, or by sending the question or comment to IR@nicoletbank.com. It is anticipated that all relevant questions will be addressed by executive management at the virtual meeting.