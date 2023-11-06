A Nicolet student has been arrested, accused of possession of child pornography after a video circulated on social media

Glendale Police are investigating the circulation of a video showing high school students committing sex acts that was posted on Instagram. A Nicolet High School student has been arrested for possession of child pornography.

Glendale Police have arrested a Nicolet High School student on suspicion of possession of child pornography after a video was circulated on social media of two high school students engaged in sexual activity.

On Oct. 19, a student told the school resource officer that a video of two other Nicolet students engaging in sexual acts had been posted on Instagram. The student said she was shown the video by a classmate, who had also sent the video and photographs via text message to at least four other people. The student who was accused of sharing the video and photographs was arrested, according to a search warrant.

It is unclear whether charges have been filed against the student. Glendale Police said the case is still an active investigation and declined to release any additional information.

Nicolet High School Superintendent Greg Kabara said in a statement the incident occurred on a weekend, not during school hours, and took place away from school grounds. He also said a school-issued device or school WiFi network were not involved.

Kabara said the school became involved "when a staff member made a mandatory report to a School Resource Officer from the Glendale Police Department regarding the video of theweekend incident that occurred in the community."

"Nicolet works to cultivate an environment where students feel safe reporting off-campus incidents to staff. We take our role as mandatory reporters seriously in order to maintain that safeenvironment. When students report a concerning off-campus incident that impacts our school, we elevate them to the trusted local authorities and support our students with any additional needs we can while on the school campus. Nicolet will continue to reinforce ethical technology best practices, and the long-term impact of social and digital technology, with students," Kabara said in his statement.

