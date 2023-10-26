Nicolle Wallace Dogs Trump By Turning One Of His Worst Insults Against Him

MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace is putting Donald Trump in the dog house.

The former president left a New York courtroom in a huff on Wednesday as former attorney Michael Cohen testified against him in his fraud trial there. He was also fined $10,000 for insulting one of the judge’s clerks, a direct violation of a gag order in the case.

Trump, Wallace said on Wednesday, “couldn’t take the heat ― lost any ability to control his impulses.”

Then, she compared the former president to her dogs.

“I have vizslas, so all of the training of that breed is about impulse control: teaching them not to run after the squirrel and not to roll in horse poop,” she said. “Trump has less impulse control than a hunting dog. Couldn’t keep himself out of trouble.”

Trump loves to compare his opponents to dogs, saying, for example, that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) “choked like a dog” during his 2012 presidential run and that Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) was “sweating like a dog” during a 2016 debate.

Now, he’s being dogged in return by the MSNBC host: