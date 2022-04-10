Nicolle Wallace on Jan. 6 Committee: Where Things Stand

John Heilemann talks with his pal Nicolle Wallace, host of Deadline: White House on MSNBC, about the January 6th committee and Liz Cheney’s battle against authoritarianism in the Republican Party, assesses whether the threats to American democracy posed by the far right are worse than those of Al-Qaeda, weighs in on the missing seven and a half hour gap in the White House phone logs on 1/6 and the incompetence of the Trump administration, and explains why the Department of Justice may be more willing to investigate Hunter Biden than Donald Trump. Tune in to the full episode to hear about the latest bombshell reporting on efforts to subvert the 2020 election — namely, a series of text messages revealing that conservative activist Virginia “Ginni” Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, pressured then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to overturn Biden’s victory.