Nicolle Wallace Just Can’t Take Lindsey Graham’s Latest Fawning Over Donald Trump

MSNBC anchor Nicolle Wallace responded with incredulity to Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-S.C.) demand that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) play nice with former President Donald Trump.

Graham, during a widely-ridiculed interview with Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Wednesday, claimed “if you want to be a Republican leader in the House or the Senate, you have to have a working relationship” with Trump.

On Thursday, “Deadline: White House” host Wallace ripped Graham for worshiping Trump and throwing McConnell “under the bus” with his comments.

Graham had essentially told McConnell that “it’s time to kiss and make up with an insurrectionist if you want to remain the leader,” she said.

“What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under criminal investigation, loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” Wallace, who served as White House communications director under former President George W. Bush and has since called herself a “self-loathing former Republican,” later asked.

Nicolle Wallace on #DeadlineWH lets Lindsey Graham have it for calling on McConnell to kiss the ring of Trump and form a working relationship, "What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under criminal investigation, loser even look like? What's that even mean?" pic.twitter.com/1Hpxl0WYuc — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 13, 2022

