Nicollet employee charged with theft

Jun. 16—NICOLLET — A woman is accused of stealing more than $7,000 from her employer in Nicollet.

Christine Marie Ann Arnold-Loeffler, 47, of Gibbon, was charged with felony counts of theft Monday in Nicollet County District Court.

Arnold-Loeffler worked as an office manager and was pocketing cash payments from customers and a renter, a court complaint says. The business is not identified in the complaint but is in Nicollet.

Arnold-Loeffler reportedly told an investigator she was going through a divorce and needed money.