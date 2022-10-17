Nicollet man accused of choking woman, threatening her with knife

Oct. 17—NICOLLET — A Nicollet man faces assault and domestic assault charges after a woman accused him of choking her and holding a knife to her throat.

Logan Paul Weiland, 34, was recently charged with two felonies and one gross misdemeanor related to the accusation in Nicollet County District Court.

The woman told a sheriff's deputy that a conversation with Weiland escalated into a physical altercation Wednesday, according to criminal complaint. He allegedly choked her during the incident before taking the knife and holding it to his throat and hers.

Police said they called out for Weiland at the scene, heard no response, then located Weiland in a closet. He denied the argument with the woman was physical, according to the complaint, and said he fell asleep in the closet after going there to let the woman calm down.

