Nicollet man charged with sexual misconduct with minor

May 9—LE CENTER — A Nicollet man is accused of sexual misconduct with a minor in Le Sueur County.

Dale Emil Dolejs, 82, was charged Monday in Le Sueur County District Court.

A teenage girl reportedly came forward on April 14 with allegations of Dolejs sexually assaulting her on multiple occasions when she was between 6 and 9 years old, according to a criminal complaint. Dolejs, who knew the girl, reportedly lived in Montgomery at the time.

She accused him of instructing her not to tell anyone about the incidents because he thought he would go to jail.

After an investigator interviewed the girl, a sheriff's deputy met with Dolejs on April 19. Dolejs allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching her, saying he was drinking and on drugs at the time.

Although he said he couldn't recall everything he did because he was drunk back then, he reportedly said there were three or four different incidents. He also said she would indicate for him to stop touching her, but he didn't do so, according to the complaint.

